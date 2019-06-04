Leak Week continues as we sparrow headlong towards E3, and what would a major Destiny 2 update be without a datamined content leak to ruin the upcoming surprise reveal? Coming this fall, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is the next expansion in the Destiny universe, and it looks like we’ll be headed back to the moon. This is presumably the “new era of Destiny 2” that Bungie is set to reveal on June 6th.

The upcoming expansion was leaked when the Season of Opulence update went live earlier today. Dataminers were quick to parse through the new files added to the game and came across the image below advertising Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.

The description reads:

The next chapter in the Destiny experience arrives this fall as terrifying shadows descend upon a forgotten moon. Return to the lunar surface. Journey deep into a mysterious enemy citadel. Become a slayer of nightmares.

The announcement will presumably pop up in game sometime after the June 6th reveal of Shadowkeep, announcing the ability to pre-purchase the expansion, as well as giving additional details on a physical collector’s edition that will be available through Bungie.

We can also speculate quite a bit based on the image, which shows a red fortress on the moon surrounding enormous ships or rocky structures, with the Earth and Traveler in the background. While the description says “mysterious enemy citadel,” we don’t know if it’s just the citadel itself that is mysterious or the enemy. At first glance, the structure appears to be Cabal in nature, but I’m willing to bet it’s not quite so straightforward as that. Maybe some bizarre Cabal/Hive hybrid race? It also doesn’t look likely that this will be the payoff on the triangle ship teasers that we’ve been getting over the last year or more. Bungie’s likely saving that massive event for the inevitable Destiny 3.



Players haven’t been to the moon since Destiny 1, so a return to this iconic location is long overdue. The Forsaken expansion was a huge shift for the game. With Bungie now free of Activision, this is the first bit of content fully developed and published by Bungie, which means we can finally get a better look at their pure vision for the game. Expect not just a new content addition, but more big shifts in gameplay to come with Shadowkeep.

Right now we don’t know how much Destiny 2: Shadowkeep will cost or how they plan to support the game following it, but it’s a pretty good bet that year three of Destiny 2 will build on a similar structure to year two, following the Forsaken launch and Annual Pass. We’ll just have to wait until Thursday to find out more, it’s just too bad that the overall surprise was ruined by something Bungie themselves put into its game.

