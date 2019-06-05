Apex Legends Update 1.2 Adds The Legendary Hunt Event and More

Fans of Apex Legends will have more than just bug fixes to look forward to with the game’s latest update. The 1.2 patch will kick off the Legendary Hunt event, which comes with a set of unique challenges for players to complete that will earn them some sweet weapon skins and one particularly amazing looking Bloodhound skin. There are also specific rewards themed after the new event that are exclusive to Battle Pass owners, so if you own one, I would recommend getting back in the game The Legendary Hunt event will last from June 4, 2019 until June 18, 2019.

To celebrate this new event, there are some Legendary Hunt themed skins in the in-game store. If you’ve been looking for something to spend your Apex Coins on, look no further. There are some really good looking skins for both Bangalore and Mirage, so swing by the store to have a look at them when you get the chance.

Aside from the addition of a new in-game event, the latest update also includes plenty of quality of life changes, along with some bug fixes that should provide players with a more enjoyable experience when playing Apex Legends.

CHALLENGES AND REWARDS

The set of unique challenges (along with the rewards for completing them) that are included in the Legendary Hunt event are as follows:

Legendary Hunt Badge – Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Tracks your longest Top 5 streak in the Elite Queue.

Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin – Finish in the Top 5 in an Apex Elite match.

Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound Legend skin – Finish in the Top 5 in any queue five times (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

Legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take weapon skin – Win twice in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

(Battle Pass Exclusive) Legendary “Honored Prey” R-301 skin – Reach Battle Pass Premium Level 1.

APEX ELITE QUEUE

If you’re wondering what the Apex Legends Elite Queue is, it is a separate matchmaking queue which will allow you and your team to face off against other teams who placed in the top five in a regular match. You can earn a “streak” every time you place in the top five in a match within this elite queue. Be warned when stepping into the elite queue, though. If you fail to place in the top five, you will be locked out until you earn another top five placement in a regular match.

There is a feature called “Loss Forgiveness,” which will be granted to you and your team if you fail to place in the top five when in the elite queue while in possession of a streak. For instance, if you have a streak of two, you will be granted forgiveness twice, allowing you and your team to have a little more room for error. Another changes are that the Ring closes faster and the damage dealt to players for being out of bounds has been increased.

BONUS BATTLE PASS XP / DOUBLE XP WEEKEND

Apex Legends players can also take advantage of some extra XP in a couple of different ways with the game’s latest update. For the duration of the Legendary Hunt event, players will receive enough Battle Pass XP for one whole level (once a day) when they finish in the top five in any queue. There will be a Double XP weekend running from Friday June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am PT until Monday June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am PT. During this double XP weekend, players will earn double the Level XP and double the Battle Pass XP while playing.

PATCH NOTES

Respawn Entertainment also released a list of patch notes detailing exactly what quality of life changes have been made to Apex Legends, in order to smooth out the experience for players in time for the new event. These quality of life improvements include changes to characters. A blue crosshair indicator will appear when Pathfinder’s grapple is in range of an object. Caustic’s toxic canisters can now be triggered and disabled by allies. You can also alter the game’s button layout to fully customize it, if you feel the need to do so.

Update 1.2 also includes some fixes to known bugs, and some changes to the game’s map as well. For example, the Mini Map direction will now be displayed correctly when on the dropship or skydiving, an exploit that allowed a squad to have more than one of the same Legend has been removed, and thermite grenades are now capable of damaging doors.

The full list of patch notes provided is as follows:

KNOWN ISSUES

“Teamwork” and “Bonus Round” Badges

We are working on a server side patch for these ASAP.

Playstation sign in bug for new players

[affects Playstation only] There is an issue with some brand new players that do not already have an EA account linked to PSN being unable to sign into the game. We’re working a fix for this to get out ASAP.

KINGS CANYON UPDATES

Thunderdome has had some small changes to loot placement, mostly around moving loose loot into bins for more visibility on where the loot is.

The Pit has about 2x the loot in it

Repulsor has loot bins added to the west side of the area, on top of the trapezoid buildings.

Some loot added to the underground pit in the small town in Shattered Forest.

Added voice over lines that will callout Jump Towers when you ping them. You can now ping the jump towers.

QUALITY OF LIFE / BUG FIXES

Decreased the delay with items showing up in the menu when looting a Death Box.

Mini Map direction will now display correctly while in the ship or skydiving.

Improved server performance for some cases of rubberbanding when using items.

Removed an exploit that allowed a squad to have more than one of the same Legend.

Removed an exploit that allowed to “bunny hop” while healing.

Fixed issue where players might “bounce” off your squad when breaking off during a skydive.

Improved skydiving so it should feel more responsive and smooth.

Thermite grenades now cause damage to doors.

Squad Summary Page Improvements cursor support added. players can now mute / report players from this page. players can now report teammates that have disconnected.

Caustic barrels can now be triggered or disabled by friendly teammates.

Added cooldown [.5 seconds] before you can reuse the last zipline you were on.

Pathfinder’s Grapple now has a blue crosshair indicator that will appear when the Grapple is in range of objects it can connect to.

When grappling a zipline, the trajectory will now pull players to a point below the zipline rather than above. This makes it so players are more likely to connect with the zipline instead of flying over it.

Made improvements to how weapon reticles and optics are displayed when playing with colorblind settings.

Added colorblind support for threat vision scope and Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Removed the ability for players to change game settings not intended to be modified on a client level. Our intent is to prevent exploits like removing muzzle flash, disabling lighting, and other changes that give players an unfair competitive advantage.

We’ve reverted the behavior of “Holster Weapons” so pressing that button while your melee weapon is out will no longer bring out your last primary weapon.

Added ability to fully customize button layout for controllers.

Added localized voice overs for all Legends that now supports: French German Spanish Italian Russian Polish Japanese Mandarin

Fixed an issue where a player is unable to change their Party Privacy option.

Fixed the extra sway from the G7 crosshair while moving.

Fixed bug where cloaked Mirage was too noticeable.

Fixed a rare issue with using consumables while having a Caustic gas canister out.

Fixed an issue where shield cells and shield batteries would sometimes appear to be permanently stuck to the player.

Improved framerate when Sun shadow coverage is set High in Video options.

Fixed issue with the Long Distance Kill Badge not displaying the correct max distance.

Fixed issue with bad framerate when using Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Fixed players being crushed by opening or closing doors when climbing onto a roof just above the door.

Fixed a crash related to model code.

Fixed issue where player would crawl very fast in place.

Fixed some rare cases of players getting stuck in geometry.

Fixed issue where Octane’s Stim trail would still linger after death.

Fixed cases where melee lunges could stop too far from their intended target.

Fixed issue with players not receiving any XP for anything after a match and the Champion Bonus showing as -1XP.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the audio and visual effects would not play when a weapon fires.

Lots of minor fixes and polish to game stability and performance.

[Source: Reddit]