Guardians rejoice, as a ton of Destiny 2 news about ways Bungie intends to improve the game has been announced. Among the reveals was news that Destiny 2 will end up supporting cross-save functionality across all platforms, including the PS4, on September 17th, 2019. This comes as a pleasant surprise, as some might have wondered if Sony would agree to allowing cross-save on its platform. But according to a Kotaku report, not only has Sony agreed to it, but it seems like it was a very last-minute decision.

According to the report, sources told Jason Schreier of Kotaku that they didn’t think Destiny 2 PS4 cross-saves would happen. Schreier had this to say about the lead-up to the decision by Sony:

Yesterday, Kotaku reported that PS4 cross-save support was “up in the air.” That’s because it still was. At the same time, Bungie was meeting with Sony in preparation for today’s big Destiny 2 announcement, according to three people familiar with what happened. The big question: Would Sony agree to supporting cross-save on PS4? At the last possible minute, Sony said yes, much to the delight of both Bungie developers and PlayStation players who may want to switch platforms.

This is absolutely wild, and it proves that Sony has to adhere to the current landscape of the video game industry. It’s no longer consumer friendly to discourage players from playing on other platforms (and maybe it never was). Sure, from a business perspective, companies want to instill brand loyalty, but when you’re the odd one out, it makes your company stand out and not in a good way.

Sony has been notorious for not wanting to play nice with cross-save and cross-play, but as time goes on, it seems to be pulling back on that business model ever-so slightly.

You can look forward to the latest Destiny 2 expansion, Shadowkeep, along with cross-saves and more, as we wait for its release on September 17, 2019.

