It looks like Destiny 2 is about to go through a massive overhaul. Hours before the major Destiny 2 showcase, some notable details have leaked out. The launch of the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep expansion will do much more than add new story content; it’ll also reportedly mark Destiny 2 officially going free-to-play. Additionally, it looks like platform-exclusive content in Destiny 2 will no longer be a thing.

As these details reportedly come from an article that broke embargo (and has since been deleted), it may be best to take this all with a grain of salt for now. However, it definitely looks like a major change is in store for Bungie’s online shooter. With this supposed free-to-play shift, Destiny 2 will now be known as Destiny 2: New Light. The base game will allegedly include all year one content, meaning potential Guardians can jump into Destiny 2 without needing to drop any money. Though the core game itself will adopt a free-to-play model, expansions like Shadowkeep will still need to be purchased separately.

In addition, the end of platform-exclusive content should be a big relief for Destiny 2 fans. Under the deal with original publisher Activision, PlayStation 4 users had access to exclusive content for a whole year. A big point of contention for fans, the problem was amplified when a PS4-exclusive weapon was accidentally made available to Xbox One and PC players. While Bungie addressed the issue, it did so in a way that rubbed many the wrong way.

This also may confirm some of the other details that were previously leaked, most notably cross-platform saves. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the PlayStation 4 is part of that equation for now, though that could always change. That means PS4 users won’t be able to take advantage of the cloud-based gaming of Stadia, which may be a bummer for some.

If true, these will mark the biggest changes Destiny 2 has seen since Bungie split with Activision. Now that Bungie has full control over its franchise, it will certainly be interesting to see what the future of this franchise holds. Will this be the model Bungie will adapt for a potential Destiny 3? We’ll have to wait and see.

What do you make of all these changes possibly coming to Destiny 2? Are you a fan of free-to-play? What about dropping platform-exclusive content? Let us know!

