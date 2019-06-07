On the eve of EA Play 2019, EA has announced that FIFA 20 will be released on September 27, 2019. It will be fully unveiled on June 8th, but until then, we now know when the next entry in the hugely popular series will enter the field.

The stadium is anywhere. Full #FIFA20 reveal tomorrow at 3pm UK Subscribe to EA SPORTS FIFA on YouTube to see it first: https://t.co/RRsUn909Wu pic.twitter.com/twTKgLv95N — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 7, 2019

To see a new FIFA game this year isn’t surprising. As with all of the major EA sports titles, new entries are a yearly event. However, the teaser for FIFA 20 is noticeably cryptic, with no gameplay to speak of featured. The trailer does confirm that FIFA 20 will be powered by the Frostbite engine, for better or worse.

Though a new entry in the FIFA franchise is expected, there are some elements that are up in the air. Cross-platform play has been previously discussed as a possibility. With Sony increasingly loosening its stance on both cross-play and cross-saves, we could see platform barriers taken down for FIFA 20. The phrase “the stadium is anywhere” certainly is telling. Does this mean cross-play will truly happen? Or does it simply refer to a gameplay mechanic? We’ll have to wait and see to find out.

In addition, the question of in-game microtransactions remain a hot-button issue. With FIFA Points officially being removed in Belgium, and the possibility of them being outlawed in the United States, the status of microtransactions appears up in the air.

We won’t have to wait long to see what’s happening with FIFA 20, though. The EA Play livestream will take place on June 8, 2019. FIFA will have the spotlight from 11-11:30 AM PDT, which promises a deep-dive into this hotly anticipated title. We’ll more than likely get the reveal of this year’s cover star, though more information is all but assured.

FIFA 20 will release on September 27, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.