3D environment and prop artist, Wayne Dalton, has shared early screenshots of a canceled Spider-Man video game that was supposed to coincide with the launch of the canned Spider-Man 4 film.

Over on his ArtStation profile, Dalton revealed that developer Radical Entertainment ended up “massaging” the project into Prototype 2. His comments suggest that no footage of the video game exists.

“Programmers did an amazing job on Spider-Man’s locomotion and web physics,” added Dalton. “Shame there’s no footage.”

The film was scheduled to release in May 2011. Prototype 2 released a year later. Following the game’s release, Dalton ended his six-year run at Radical Entertainment and spent the next five years working as a Senior Environment Artist at Capcom. According to IGN, Dalton was working on Prototype 3 before moving on to work on Dead Rising 3 and 4. However, it doesn’t look like the third installment will ever release. According to Activision, Prototype games failed to take off despite “substantial investment.”

As far as Spider-Man 4 is concerned, director Sam Raimi revealed back in 2013 that he was unable to pen a script that he was satisfied with on time, and that he was already unhappy with Spider-Man 3. He later parted ways with Sony.

In a statement to Vulture, he said:

I said to Sony, ‘I don’t want to make a movie that is less than great, so I think we shouldn’t make this picture. Go ahead with your reboot, which you’ve been planning anyway.’ And [Sony co-chairman] Amy Pascal said, ‘Thank you. Thank you for not wasting the studio’s money, and I appreciate your candor.’ So we left on the best of terms, both of us trying to do the best thing for fans, the good name of Spider-Man, and Sony Studios.

PlayStation players were treated to Insomniac Games-developed Marvel’s Spider-Man in September 2018. If you’ve somehow missed it, you can grab a copy for just $19.99 on Amazon right now.

[Source: ArtStation via ResetEra]

