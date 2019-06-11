Square Enix had a lot to show off this year during its E3 2019 briefing, including a massive information dump on Final Fantasy VII Remake and the big debut of the upcoming Avengers game. Among all the big stuff, we also got a little more information on one of Square Enix’s upcoming classic remasters. While we don’t have a full release date yet, we now know that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be launching sometime in winter 2019.

This announcement was dropped in the form of a new trailer, which you can check out below. While I know our audience is primarily interested in the PlayStation 4 version of course, the trailer also revealed that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will also be making its way to mobile platforms (in addition to the previously announced Nintendo Switch version).

The original Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was a Nintendo Gamecube exclusive, which was complicated to to its use of Nintendo’s Gamecube Game Boy Advance Link Cables for multiplayer. We have yet to really see how these new ports will adapt those mechanics for smooth play.