An exciting new change is coming to Mortal Kombat 11, giving more competitive players something to look forward to. Coming on June 18, 2019 as part of a free update, “Kombat League” is a brand new ranked mode that will update seasonally.

Each season in Kombat League will take place over four weeks. Combatants will fight in online matches as they try to rise through the ranks. There will be nine tiers in total, with players starting out as an Apprentice. Players’ ultimate goal will be to assume the rank of Elder God, something few may be able to achieve. A new rank means new rewards, of course. Even better, though, all rewards are cumulative, meaning players will earn every reward up to their current rank. There will also be daily and seasonal rewards achieved by completing various quests.

While this new mode will put players through the ringer, the rewards will be great. Don’t expect much downtime between seasons, though. New events will begin immediately once the current one ends, featuring all new rewards.

With such a competitive focus, Kombat League will apparently feature an “optimized matchmaking system.” Players should expect to be paired against players at similar skill level, hopefully making the competition as fair as possible. Intriguingly, the Kombat League update will also introduce a brand new meter. It’s not for in-fight purposes, though; it will supposedly show players their odds at beating their current opponent before the match begins. Will it set you up to fail or instead become added motivation? You decide.

The introduction of the Kombat League is perhaps the biggest change to Mortal Kombat 11 yet. Don’t expect the additions to stop, however. The first DLC fighter, Shang Tsung, will be available in early access for all Kombat Pass owners on June 18th, as well. He’s only the first of the new entrants, which include Sindel, Spawn, and maybe even Ash Williams.