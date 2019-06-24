Target has reduced over 400 games as part of the company’s 30% off sale. This sale applies to pick-up in-store orders that are placed online, and it will run through June 29, 2019. These deals are not only for PS4, but for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well.

But let’s take a look at some notable PS4 titles you can get on sale this week at Target. First up, you can grab the PS4 exclusive Days Gone for $42. Despite some of the game’s criticisms, it sold quite well, taking the top spot in the UK in terms of physical sales for the year. We loved it here, too. Baseball fans will be happy to know that MLB The Show 19 is on sale for $42, as well, another game that we praised.

Metro Exodus is also on sale for $42, which is one of the lowest prices the game has had since launch. This is another title that performed well, becoming the biggest launch in publisher THQ Nordic’s history.

Next, you can grab Marvel’s Spider-Man, yet another PS4 exclusive, for $28, which is an absolute steal for one of the best games of 2018.

If you’re in the mood for some spookies but don’t want to pay full price, Target has you covered, as you can grab Resident Evil 2 (2019) for only $28. This will definitely be showing up on many of our Game of the Year lists at the end of 2019.

The recently released Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled can be purchased for only $28, which is wild considering it’s not even a week old. Nitro-Fueled is another cart racer we enjoyed and you can read our review here.

But that only scratches the surface of the amount of deals you can take advantage of with Target this week. For the full list, click here.

[Source: GameSpot]