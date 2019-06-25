Fresh off of her reveal in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Tifa Lockhart is finally coming to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The fan-favorite brawler joins an already-stacked lineup of characters from Final Fantasy VII. She’ll be joining the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on June 26, 2019. The PC version will get Tifa on July 2nd, while she will come to the PlayStation 4 on July 3rd.

Take a look at Tifa in action here:

In Dissidia, Tifa is a speed-style character, utilizing her hand-to-hand combat prowess. She is the third Final Fantasy VII character to join Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, following Cloud Strife and Sephiroth. Tifa was playable in 2011’s Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy on the PlayStation Portable, so it is a little surprising it took so long for her to appear in this version of the crossover fighter.

Tifa sports her iconic outfit from Final Fantasy VII, which has been the source of controversy recently. She can also wear her much less exciting outfit from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Her moveset will include the iconic slot machine Limit Break, which will be sure to rain terror down on her opponents.

Tifa is the second character to be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT following the completion of its first season pass, joining Zenos from Final Fantasy XIV. With Final Fantasy having such a deep well of characters, there certainly isn’t a lack of options to choose from.

Tifa will soon be playable in 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, as well. Featuring a brand new combat system, it attempts to meld real-time combat with the turn-based stylings of the 1997 original. Tifa will of course be up to her usual tricks in it, punching and kicking enemies of all types. The girl certainly knows her brand, that’s for sure.

Will you be demolishing your enemies as Tifa when she comes to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT? Let us know!