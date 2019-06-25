It would appear that a long running glitch that was preventing players from enjoying Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition on the PlayStation 4 has finally been fixed. Patch 1.02 fixed the infamous music glitch in Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition. Now fans can at last properly enjoy the game’s soundtrack. Now would be a great time to fire it up and go through a playthrough.

Check out the trailer for Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition on the PlayStation 4.

The bug in question would cause the game’s background music to start from the beginning after every random encounter. Seeing as the game is full of these instances, it was quite the issue. Players would either have to endure it or mute the game. After the patch, music will pick up where it left off after any encounter.

Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition came to the PS4 in 2017 and is a remaster of the original 2000 PlayStation game. The game has makes use of the turn-based combat system that fans of the series have come to love over the years, and it has eight playable characters representing classic Final Fantasy classes. While it starts out fanciful, it also touches on identity issues and situations that might have people saving the world. Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition also features various different mini-games for players to seek out and complete.

Will you be playing through the Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition on your PlayStation 4 now that that pesky music bug has been fixed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Reddit]