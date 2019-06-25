Free Spider-Man: Far From Home VR Experience Out For PSVR Now

A new Spider-Man experience has released for VR platforms, including PSVR to coincide with the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Aptly titled Spider-Man: Far From Home VR Experience, you can download it on your PS4 systems for free.

If you watch the trailer below, you’ll find that it strongly resembles the VR experience that released to help market Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017. The experience is mostly on rails, allowing you to take everything in from a first-person perspective. Although this is more of a guided experience than a game, it’s free, so there isn’t much to lose other than a couple gigs of memory on your PS4 system.

If you’d like to download Spider-Man: Far From Home VR Experience check out the PlayStation Store on your system, or visit the online store.

Actor Tom Holland has taken on the role of Spider-Man in the current MCU films that tie into a grander story spanning across multiple films, commonly called the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU. Holland will also star in the upcoming Uncharted film as a young version of Nathan Drake, the protagonist. The film recently got a release date set for December 18, 2020.

While Spider-Man: Far From Home VR Experience doesn’t relate to the beloved Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 exclusive which released in 2018, any excuse for more Spider-Man on PS4 is welcome, even if it isn’t really a “game” per se. A true Spider-Man game will likely release for the PS5 in time for the next generation, although this has not been confirmed by Sony or developer Insomniac.

Spider-Man: Far From Home VR Experience won’t light the world on fire, but it will likely get you amped up for the movie. It’s also a great reason to dust off that PSVR headset if you haven’t used it in a while. Typically, these experiences are short and are designed to be completed in a single sitting.

Let us know if you plan on trying out Spider-Man: Far From Home VR Experience!

[Source: PlayStation Store]