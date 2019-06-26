Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Update 1.19 Debuts Contracts

Treyarch has released the patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s 1.19 update, which contains a ton of new things for players to look forward to. For starters the new update debuts the game’s Contracts feature, which adds in new challenges for players to complete across each of Black Ops 4‘s game modes, giving players more ways to earn Reserves, Nebulium Plasma, XP, and Merits.

The new update also balances some of the game’s weapon types too. SMGs and pistols are now hitscanned, meaning bullets will travel faster and will no longer require the player to lead their shots to hit a moving target.

Some of the more notable bug fixes include a fix to a glitch that would cause the Hellstorm Scorestreak to self destruct when used, fixes to a bug that would cause players using the DART Scorestreak to see another teammates Hellstorm view, fixes to an issue that would cause players to bounce away from each other if they collided while sliding, fixes to a bug that would cause MKII weapons to progress incorrectly, and more.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

SUMMARY

Contracts now available featuring 28 daily rotating challenges across all modes.

Hacienda Twilight added to rotation in Multiplayer.

Weapon tuning for the Daemon 3XB, Switchblade X9, and MOG 12.

Ballistic profiles changed to hitscan model for SMGs and pistols.

More maps added to Prop Hunt and Capture the Flag rotations.

Humiliation finishing moves added to Heist in MP and redeploy modes in Blackout.

Medals added to Blackout with new Merit rewards.

Sentry now available in Stashes and Supply Drops in Blackout.

New “Numbers” Death Effect reward added for completing an Outfit Mission in Blackout.

MKII Weapons now properly track attachment and camo progression.

Scorestreak improvements and fixes for the Drone Squad, Hellstorm, DART, and Gunship.

Improved matchmaking in Domination.

Featured Playlist updates on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Blackjack’s Stash now available only in limited-time modes (PS4).

Hard Mode “Unsinkable” Gauntlet added to Zombies with 2X Nebulium Plasma rewards (PS4).

PS4

ZOMBIES

Hard Mode Gauntlets Hard Mode “Unsinkable” Gauntlet now available with doubled Nebulium Plasma rewards and Hard Mode-exclusive Medals and Calling Cards to earn.



BLACKOUT

Blackjack’s Stash Blackjack’s Stash now available to find and open in limited-time modes. Players can unlock only one of Blackjack’s Stashes per match, containing Black Market weapons currently in the player’s collection.



PS4 & XBOX ONE

GLOBAL

Contracts Contracts are now available in Multiplayer, Blackout, Zombies, and World League. Up to 6 Contracts to complete per mode in addition to each mode’s Daily Contract, for a total of 28 Contracts to complete each day. Up to three Contracts can be active at once, including two player-selected Contracts and one Daily Contract for each game mode. Daily Contracts will refresh every 24 hours. Players must complete their Daily Contract in each mode before the refresh, when a new Daily Contract will take its place. Players can jump from mode to mode to complete Contracts in any order they like. Possible rewards from completing Contracts can include: Reserve Case(s) Bonus XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, and World League Bonus Nebulium Plasma in Zombies Bonus Merits in Blackout



MULTIPLAYER

Maps Hacienda Twilight Alternate-lighting Hacienda map variant now in rotation.

Weapons Ballistic Profiles Ballistic profiles on SMGs and pistols changed to hitscan to create consistency with other weapon classes in Multiplayer. MOG 12 Dragon Breath Operator Mod damage reduced to increase pellets required for a one-shot kill at long range. Daemon 3XB Now requires at least six bullets to finish off a target with full health (up from five). Added a third extra magazine. Switchblade X9 Reduced 6-shot kill range from 19 meters to 13 meters. Reduced 7-shot kill range from 25 meters to 19 meters. Reduced 8-shot kill range from 31 meters to 25 meters. Ballistic Knife Addressed an issue preventing players from using Dual Wield and Extra Blades at the same time.

Game Modes Prop Hunt Added Morocco and Summit to map rotation. Addressed an issue in Prop Hunt where players could sometimes spawn inside of other players. Closed an exploit in Prop Hunt where props could hide under the map. Capture the Flag Added Frequency and Jungle to map rotation. Domination Players will no longer join Domination matches that are almost over. Heist Added Humiliation finishing moves to Heist.

Create-a-Class Addressed an issue where MKII Weapons were not progressing attachments and camos properly.

Scorestreaks Drone Squad now takes longer to target players equipped with Cold Blooded. Addressed an issue where players using in the Gunship could have their camera stuck in a non-functional state. Addressed an issue where the Hellstorm would sometimes self-destruct upon deployment. Addressed an issue where a player using the DART could end up seeing a teammate’s Hellstorm deployment view.

Miscellaneous Addressed an issue where players could bounce far away from one other when sliding into one another. Addressed an issue where Zero’s Ice Pick would not hack the Sentry or RCXD.

Featured Playlists (June 25 – July 2) PS4/Xbox One Capture the Flag Endurance Moshpit Barebones Objective Moshpit Prop Hunt Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit



BLACKOUT

Medals Medals now available in Blackout for in-game actions including reviving and assisting teammates, eliminating a Duo or Quad, taking down zombies, scoring a multikill, and more. Players earn Merits when Medals are achieved.

Equipment Sentry now available in Stashes and Supply Drops in all Blackout modes. Sentry deals lower damage compared to its MP counterpart, acting as a nuisance/alert system in Blackout.

Humiliations Humiliation finishing moves now available to use against downed enemies in redeploy modes.

Death Effects New “Numbers” Death Effect now rewarded for completing Outfit Missions in Blackout.

Featured Playlists PS4/Xbox One (June 25 – July 2) Alcatraz Quads Hot Pursuit Solo Duos Quads



PC

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists (June 25-27) Capture the Flag Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit Endurance Moshpit



BLACKOUT

Featured Playlists (June 25-27) Alcatraz Quads Hot Pursuit Duos



