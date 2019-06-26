E3 2019 may have ended a couple of weeks ago, but the hype hasn’t died down just yet. The Game Critics Awards nominees have been announced, with winners to be named on Thursday, June 27th. As is often the case, there were plenty of games for the 64 judging publications to sift through. However, not every game shown during E3 gets mention in the nominations, as eligibility rules necessitate a game’s having a hands-on demo that lasts at least five minutes long. Therefore, titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, and Tales of Arise don’t qualify.

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds leads the pack with four nominations, including a nod for Best of Show. The likes of Borderlands 3, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follow with a total of three nominations.

The full list of nominees is featured below:

Best of Show

Borderlands 3

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Original Game

12 Minutes

Bleeding Edge

Control

John Wick Hex

The Outer Worlds

Best Console Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best PC Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Doom Eternal

The Outer Worlds

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Lone Echo II

Minecraft Earth

Phantom: Covert Ops

Sniper Elite VR

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Sega Genesis Mini

Smach Z

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Best Action Game

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Doom Eternal

Gears 5

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best Action/Adventure Game

Control

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Role Playing Game

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne

Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Outer Worlds

Best Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions

GRID

Best Sports Game

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Madden NFL 20

Roller Champions

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Desperados III

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

John Wick Hex

Phoenix Point

Best Family/Social Game

Fall Guys

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Minecraft Dungeons

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Best Online Multiplayer

Bleeding Edge

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Gears 5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes

Carrion

FALL GUYS

John Wick Hex

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Special Commendation for Graphics

1 Award Winner, To Be Announced Thursday, June 27th

A few stats about the award nominees are also worthy of mention. For one, PC lead the charge with a total of 57 nominations, up two from last year. Xbox One came in second place with 45 nods, which is down six from 2018. PlayStation 4 rounded out the top three, earning 45 nominations, a 15-nomination decrease compared to last year. Undoubtedly, this stark contrast for the PlayStation 4 nods between 2018 and 2019 is due to Sony’s skipping E3 2019.

[Source: Game Critics Awards]