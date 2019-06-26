On June 27th at 12:00am PT, Polyphony Digital will launch yet another free update for Gran Turismo Sport. The June update, Patch 1.40, is going to introduce a host of new content to the racing title. A total of five new cars will debut in the game, alongside a brand-new road course for the track on the island of Sardegna.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the five incoming cars consist of the following:

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’69

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro ‘19

Toyota Sports 800 ‘65

Renault Sport Clio V6 24V ‘00

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition

The Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition is arguably the star of the show, referred to as the “fastest racing car on earth, free from any and all regulation.” As an evolution of the X2014 Standard, this “fan car project of Red Bull Racing and Gran Turismo” takes things to a completely different level.

Adjustments that have been made since the X2014 Standard include alterations to front wing and the car’s rear end to reduce downforce. Another significant alteration sees the front and rear wheel covers adjusted to make way for quicker tire changes. Finally, a “more attractive racing sound” has been achieved thanks to the X2014 Standard’s 2-liter turbo’s being exchanged for the X2019 Competition’s 3-liter “naturally aspirated engine.”

GT League will receive new content too. The launch of the Red Bull X2019 means a new endurance series is coming to GT League with Patch 1.40. Furthermore, Polyphony Digital has a total of seven additional rounds in store for players across many of Grand Turismo Sport’s other leagues.

Since the launch of Gran Turismo Sport on the PlayStation 4 in late 2017, Polyphony Digital has consistently provided new updates to the experience, offering a whole host of new cars, tracks, league events, and much more.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]