Having briefly described Cyberpunk 2077‘s romance options as being similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s romances, CD Projekt RED has shed more light on how relationships may play out in the upcoming title.

Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, confirmed to GameSpot in a statement that NPCs will have their own “goals, motivations, and needs.” As a result, there will be scenarios where characters choose friendship rather than a relationship.

“Sometimes those goals align with what V is trying to achieve and, depending on the player’s decisions, it may spark interest on the side of the NPC,” wrote Sasko. “Side characters won’t fall for V in every scenario though. When something is not right, they may choose friendship over a romantic relationship.”

Relationships in Cyberpunk 2077 won’t necessarily be easy either, according to Sasko. There will be cases where players have to go the extra mile.

“Even in the world of Cyberpunk, relationships matter a lot,” he explained. “They are easier to have in some ways, and in the same time harder to cultivate. Players’ choices define how many relationships V is going to have but some preferences are impossible to change, almost how it is in real life. We believe that this is one of the key factors that makes characters feel genuine, natural, and real.”

Sasko also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t limit players to heterosexual relationships.

“In The Witcher 3, Geralt was a defined character who had a very clearly defined sexuality,” he continued. “In Cyberpunk, the choice of romantic partner is a part of freedom of play, that’s why the game provides more options, going beyond heterosexual.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our E3 2019 preview.

[Source: GameSpot]

