Those Who Remain is a Psychological Horror Title That Will Engulf You in Darkness

Wired Productions, publisher of Close to the Sun and Deliver Us the Moon, has announced a new game with Camel 101. The studio’s latest project, psychological horror title Those Who Remain, will be come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Originally meant to launch at the end of 2018, the title still lacks a release date. More details are bound to emerge out of gamescom later this month, however. During the show in Cologne, Germany, the press will get hands-on time with Those Who Remain.

Get a taste of the horror that may eventually come your way with the gamescom 2019 reveal trailer for Those Who Remain:

Those Who Remain’s setting takes place in one of those “sleepy towns.” You know the type–quiet, peaceful beyond belief, low crime rate areas where everyone knows everyone else and locked doors aren’t much of a concern. Locked doors won’t keep the horrors out in the cleverly named town of Dormont. The game’s Steam page describes Dormont as “a town in a spiraling split from the fabric of reality, warped by darkness and the deeds of the citizens who reside.” It sounds like the beginnings of a Twilight Zone episode.

Edward is a man who once lived a white picket fence sort of life with his wife and daughter. Now he’s spiraled out of control, drunkenly driving his way into Dormont to end an affair. Of course, things don’t go as planned. In exploring the small town, Edward’s, and probably the player’s, sanity will be tested. Choices will be made, mysteries solved, secrets uncovered all in an effort to determine the character’s fate in the title’s branching narrative.

For now, not much is known about the gameplay aspects of Those Who Remain. The little that’s been revealed seems interesting, however. Players will have to survive darkened areas by protecting themselves with light. Edward will also be able to either save or abandon citizens of Dormont caught in the same horrors he navigates. Curiously, Steam’s note about assuming innocence appears to suggest maybe not every citizen will prove worthy of the hassle.

Hopefully, more information will surface soon. Gamescom kicks off on August 20th and ends on August 24th.

[Source: Wired Productions via Gematsu]