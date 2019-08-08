Ricardo Seligmann of Novarama, the team behind the Invizimals series and Killsquad, gave insight into just how useful the next PlayStation’s solid state drive (SSD) will be. He said it will reduce load times by a noticeable amount. The PS5’s inclusion of an SSD, which is supposed to tremendously improve the system’s performance. is arguably one of the most exciting things we know about the system. Lots of developers have expressed enthusiasm for the new PlayStation console, touting its specs and processing power.

Seligmann said that the SSD will “quickly load content, making load screens less annoying, and allowing us to load more enemies, particle effects, and environments on the fly without compromising the performance.” Seligmann added that the system’s SSD will allow for “more diverse and interesting” video game worlds.

After Sony publicly discussed the next generation PlayStation back in April 2019, we got a clearer look at what to expect from the system. Of course, its SSD isn’t the only notable inclusion. The PS5 is supposed to support 8K, include ray tracing, and will be backwards compatible with PS4 games.

However, there’s still a lot we don’t know. We don’t know what the system will be called, although “PS5” is a safe bet. But we don’t have a release date, price, or explanation of how backwards compatibility will work. Plus, Sony likely has some system features up its sleeve that it will reveal at a later time. It is rumored to release in the fall of 2020, but this has not been officially confirmed.

At least we know the PS5’s specs are shaping up to be impressive, with the capability to reduce loading screens to an almost non-existent amount. Hopefully, seeing the system in action will match what developers have been saying about the system’s power.

[Source: Gaming Bolt]