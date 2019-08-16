Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is undoubtedly one of the hottest MMORPGs in the genre right now. The long-running series is as well known for its RPG elements as it is for its incredibly great tunes. Now, fans of Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion will be able to own all of the great music on the official soundtrack.

Over on the Square Enix Music Twitter account, the soundtrack was announced and will contain music from Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers as well as songs from patch 4.4 and later on that were not able to make it into the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood soundtrack. You can preorder the soundtrack for $49.99 over on Square Enix’s online store.

Back at E3 2019, Square Enix revealed that they’d be releasing a ton of music from the entire Final Fantasy series across multiple streaming services. So if you want to listen to more than just the music from Final Fantasy XIV, now you can.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is the highest-ranked expansion of the MMORPG’s three add-ons, offering some excellent refinements, additions, and one of the best stories in the series’ entirety. Unfortunately, if you’ve been thinking about getting back into the game recently a free login event just ended today, offering players that have been inactive for more than thirty days the chance to get back in and play without a subscription. Rest assured, Square Enix offers multiple opportunities throughout the year for newcomers and former players to hop in and see what’s new with the game.

While Final Fantasy XIV may be getting up there in age, there’s still plenty of content coming to the game every week as well as an extremely dedicated player base that’ll surely keep the game alive for many years to come. For more on Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers you can check out our interview with the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida.

[Source: Square Enix via DualShockers]

