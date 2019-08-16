We recently got word from publisher THQ Nordic that a new Metro game is already in development. On top of that, the series author Dmitry Glukhovsky will be making his return with the Metro Exodus followup.

He confirmed this via Instagram, announcing he’d be working on the new game’s story. The Metro video game series is based on novels of the same name by Glukhovsky, as they are loose adaptations derived from Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light: The Gospel According to Artyom. The most recent novel in the Metro series was Metro 2035, which released in 2015. Glukhovsky was not involved with the writing of Metro Exodus, so his return for the follow-up is worth acknowledging.

All of the Metro games have been fairly well-received, with Exodus garnering much praise for its open level designs and story. Aside from its critical reception, Exodus was publisher THQ Nordic’s strongest launch in the company’s history. Clearly, it sold well enough to warrant development of another entry.

While we do know that a new Metro game is in development, it’s unclear if it will be based directly on one of Glukhovsky novels or if it will focus on an original story. We also don’t know anything about when THQ Nordic and developer 4A Games is expecting to release the next game. Although, with the current generation seemingly wrapping up within the next year or so, it’s likely that it will be released for the PS5. As it stands, not much else is known about the project, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we find out more information.

If you haven’t gotten your hands on the Metro games, the PlayStation Store’s latest summer sale has all three games in the series available at a discounted price.

What would you like to see from a new Metro game? Did you enjoy the previous installments? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Instagram via Game Revolution]