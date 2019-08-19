The anticipated sequel to the adorable Cat Quest was teased with an early 2019 release date, which of course, did not happen. However, now PQube and The Gentlebros do have a release date for the game. Cat Quest II will release on September 24, 2019 for the PC first, and then will show up in fall 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

It’s no surprise that this adventure will release on PCs first, as that is usually the protocol for these multi-platform games. Once it’s on the PC, the developer can squash any major bugs before releasing it to the world of consoles.

As you would expect in a game called Cat Quest II, the game stars a cat in an open world action-RPG. The cat’s job? To bring peace to all the kingdoms currently embroiled in war. The cat will go on, wait for it, quests, as well explore dungeons and fight monsters.

This time, however, a dog accompanies the cat! Other new features include ranged and two-handed weapons and two-player co-op. Grab a friend, decide who will be the cat’s meow and who will have a touch of puppy love, and explore this massive world together.

See this adorable duo in action with the brand new game trailer released today.

Get ready for all the cuteness—even the monsters are cute for crying out loud—when Cat Quest II releases on September 24th. It will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch shortly thereafter in the fall.

Did you play the first Cat Quest? If you don’t believe that curiosity kills cats, check out the free demo of Cat Quest available on the PlayStation Store.