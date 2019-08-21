Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an upcoming action-RPG that will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z, but it will also include original, new characters designed by Akira Toriyama himself. One of those new characters is a surprising sixth member of the Ginyu Force.

We’ve had quite a few games that retold Toriyama’s classic manga/anime saga, from the Budokai Tenkaichi series to Xenoverse. Most of these DBZ titles have centered around the fighting game genre, and for good reason. DBZK, however, appears to have the same fighting-genre aesthetic, but not as your typical sidescrolling view from typical fighting games.

But that’s not the only difference between DBZK and DBZ games of the past. Toriyama has designed a brand new character for the game that used to roll with the Ginyu Force. Everybody loves the over-posing, all bark with little bite Ginyu Force.

Evidently, at one time, there was a sixth member named Bonyu. Bonyu is in a side quest for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but publisher Bandai Namco has emphasized that this side quest is an important one.

Will we learn what happened during Bonyu’s stint as a member of the Ginyu Force? Maybe why she isn’t a member any longer? Or more importantly, will Goku actually hit a girl (whom isn’t his future wife who tells him to hit her and then she’ll tell him who she is)? Oh the possibilities are endless for her.

Unfortunately, we don’t have anything else on her other than this character art. So no screenshots or a trailer. However, we do have a new gameplay trailer straight from gamescom 2019 that shows how the son will certainly surpass the father. Which, if you’ve seen the anime/read the manga, you already knew before the travesty of Dragon Ball GT when Gohan became the nerd his mother always wanted him to be.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.

[Source: ResetEra]