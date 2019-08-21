The official Metal Gear Solid soundtrack is available for purchase on vinyl right now, courtesy of MondoTees. The 2XLP is available in two colors—Black and Green Smoke—each will set you back only $35.00.

In addition to the tracks from the first game, this soundtrack will also include the original song “The Best Is Yet To Come” by Rika Muranaka. The artwork on the jacket, packaging, and vinyls themselves is beautiful, done by the talented Randy Ortiz. You’ll notice the iconic Fox mask as part of the package, in addition to a menacing portrait of Solid Snake himself.

A limited version of this soundtrack, Gray Fox Edition was available during San Diego Comic Con 2019. Those were exclusive to the event and have sold out, but you can at least purchase the basic version from the MondoTees website right now.

Unlike the Gray Fox Edition, the vinyls available on MondoTees’ website aren’t advertised as “limited edition,” so it shouldn’t be too tough to get your hands on a copy. Although, if this release is anything like the Castlevania: Symphony of the Night vinyl soundtrack, you might want to make a purchase sooner rather than later, since those sold out at first. However, the Symphony of the Night vinyl soundtrack has been restocked on MondoTees, so you’ll have another chance to get your hands on a copy of that.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, here’s to hoping the potential success of this vinyl release will spawn more vinyl releases in the Metal Gear Solid series. Hearing the famous Snake Eater tune from Metal Gear Solid 3 is a nostalgia trip many gamers can likely relate to. Even getting the licensed songs from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain on vinyl would be a fantastic release as well.

The future of Metal Gear in Konami’s hands is uncertain, but we can at least take solace in the fact that Hideo Kojima will be releasing his new baby, Death Stranding, in November 2019.

Will you be getting your hands on a copy of the official Metal Gear Solid soundtrack on vinyl? Let us know!

