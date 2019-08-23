Developer Yacht Club Games has just tweeted out that a new Shovel Knight announcement is incoming next week. A video presentation titled Yacht Club Presents will dive into upcoming products and will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11am PT/2pm ET. The tweet alludes to multiple announcements, so perhaps the studio will reveal a new game in the works in addition to new Shovel Knight content.

You can view the company’s tweet below:

We’ve got a treasure trove of news to share! Join us this Wednesday, August 28th at 11am PT / 2pm ET as we dig into upcoming Yacht Club Games products, including new #ShovelKnight news!https://t.co/J5iRqu5udrhttps://t.co/EJU1Rvn9Qg pic.twitter.com/crFRx3P386 — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 23, 2019

In anticipation for the presentation, many fans have been speculating what they expect from these upcoming announcements. Some want to see more information on Cyber Shadow, a new ninja action game with an 8-bit aesthetic. Others are looking forward to more information on King of Cards, the final content drop planned for Shovel Knight. This last expansion will allow you to play as King Knight and will feature 30 new courses. At this time, a release date for the expansion is unknown and has already undergone multiple delays.

Others are hoping to see more Shovel Knight-related Amiibo.

The prolific developer is responsible for one of the generation’s most beloved 8-bit throwbacks, with Shovel Knight nailing many aspects of old NES games, including the music, art, and controls. Since its original release in 2014, Shovel Knight has seen multiple content drops, following the game’s successful Kickstarter campaign.

Stay tuned for Wednesday, August 28th for our coverage of the presentation. You can stream Yacht Club Presents on YouTube or Twitch.

