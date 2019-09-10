Control’s September 2019 update is landing on the PlayStation 4 today. As previously promised by developer Remedy, it directly addresses some of the performance issues. PC and Xbox One players need not worry, as the update will eventually release for those platforms as well, though Remedy has yet to publicly state a date. In addition to performance troubles, the new update also tackles UI and progressions issues.
See the notes below from Remedy’s website for everything the September update for Control addresses:
General
- Bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play
- Fixed multiple issues with the PC launcher related to DX11/DX12 crashes
Performance
- Improved title stability on all platforms
- Improved general frame-rate performance through optimisations made to multiple systems and content
UI
- Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)
- Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu
- Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu
- Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)
- Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages
- Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse’s head
- Fixed multiple UI related issues
Progression
- Fixed an issue when player could not acquire ‘Pierce Charging Efficiency’ and ‘Spin Grouping Efficiency’ upgrade
- Fixed issue when Crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)
- Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade
- Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the ‘Transit Corridor South’ Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy
- Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the “Old Friends” side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)
- Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission’s Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene
Sound
- Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the ‘Mute Copyrighted Tracks’ option
- Fixed and issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)
Miscellaneous
- Fixed issue with the Charge weapon forms erroneous blast radius causing (way) too much visual damage to the environments
- Fixed an issue where game would stall when completing a story mission and unlocking a trophy (PS4)
For now, little else is known about Remedy’s plans for future Control updates, though the studio will likely continue to improve the game as time goes on. A brief statement at the bottom of the patch notes on Remedy’s blog suggests the team has something interesting up its sleeve. The short note reads as follows: “We can’t wait to tell you more about what we’re up to behind the scenes.” Apart from the recently confirmed Photo Mode, there aren’t many hints as to what this could be referring to.
[Source: Remedy Entertainment]