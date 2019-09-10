It’s beta testing season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with the first beta weekend slated to kick off later this week. The first test will go live exclusively for PlayStation 4 players on September 12th and will only be accessible to those who have preordered Modern Warfare. On September 14th, the beta will become available to everyone else on the PS4. To get ahead of the curve, those planning to join the beta can begin preloading it today at around 10 am PST. Preloading will roll out for PC and Xbox One players on Thursday, September 19th.

The beta for Modern Warfare is a staggered one. From September 12th to September 13th, only fans who have preordered the title on PS4 will gain access to the first beta. Between September 14th and September 16th, everyone else on the platform will have open access.

Weekend two for the beta, which will include cross-play testing, gets a little trickier. Everyone who own a PS4 can access the session starting September 19th. However, from that date until September 20th, the beta session will be limited on the PC and Xbox One to those who preordered Modern Warfare. Starting September 21st, Activision and Infinity Ward plan to open the beta for everyone across all platforms, regardless of preorders.

Last week, Activision and Infinity Ward let loose a “Road to Launch” map detailing plans for the next several weeks. After the first beta weekend concludes on September 16th, the companies will unveil official cross-play details. On an unspecified date at the end of the month, a “Campaign Premiere” is scheduled to go live. Finally, during the first week of October, fans should expect to receive new details on Modern Warfare’s Special Ops co-op mode. The latter should especially garner enthusiasm, as nothing’s been revealed about it since E3 2019 a few months ago.

[Source: Activision Games Blog]