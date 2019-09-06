Apart from brief tidbits here and there, Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t revealed much about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign in a while. In fact, fans are still waiting to see footage of the story mode in action. Luckily, this will soon change. According to a “Road to Launch” map recently posted on the franchise’s Twitter page, details on the campaign will arrive on an unspecified date later in September 2019. The roadmap to Modern Warfare’s release also laid out beta details and noted when more information will surface about cross-play functionality.

See the tweet featuring the above details and more in the post below, complete with a nifty graphic:

The road to launch for #ModernWarfare is in its final stretch. Gather your intel and get ready for the Open Beta next weekend. pic.twitter.com/agQvlqR4lC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 5, 2019

Modern Warfare’s upcoming open beta weekend will scheduled to begin exclusively for PS4 players on September 12th. This beta session will come to an end on September 16th, the same day cross-play details will emerge. Just days later on September 19th, the second open beta will kick off across all platforms, apparently with cross-play support attached. The game’s campaign details will roll out at the end of the month, with Special Ops slated to premiere the week of October 7th.

Details about Modern Warfare’s story mode are bound to gain lots of traction. Even without a full on reveal as of yet, it’s been in the news plenty. Most recently, rumors circulated that claimed Infinity Ward cut story content to avoid receiving an Adults Only rating from the ESRB. This speculation has since been debunked by Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will land on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One next month on October 25th.

[Source: Call of Duty on Twitter]