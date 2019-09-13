As if our wallets weren’t empty enough, this weekend has yet another PlayStation Store Sale for you to take advantage of, this time with the PS Plus Platinum Sale. That’s right, this one’s for PS Plus members only. But really, if you’re here, you probably already subscribe, right? This sale is for the weekend of September 13, 2019 only, so act fast. There are a ton of heavy hitters available at a discounted price like Blood and Truth, Days Gone, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and much more.

Here’s the full list of discounted games this weekend:

Blood and Truth – $19.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $29.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition – $44.99

Days Gone – $41.99

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition – $48.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $14.99

GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card – $26.99

GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card – $44.99

GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card – $35.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $14.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – $27.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining – $5.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $14.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist – $5.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars – $5.99

Metro Exodus – $29.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $50.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $41.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack -$27.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition – $69.99

MotoG 19 – $34.99

RAGE 2 – $29.99

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition – $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $35.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $47.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate l Edition – $49.99

The Inpatient – $9.99

The Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle – $29.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition – $49.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition – $29.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition – $59.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass – $23.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle – $29.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition – $17.49

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – $24.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass – $11.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition – $29.99

WWE 2K19 – $14.99

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition – $22.49

And if that isn’t enough for you, the PlayStation Store also has the Big in Japan Sale, featuring dozens of incredible Japanese games, as well as the Totally Digital Sale, including a laundry list of the hottest downloadable games and expansions.

Anything you plan on picking up this weekend? There’s a ton of fantastic games available for great prices. Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: PlayStation Store]