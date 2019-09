After closing the recent flash sale, the PlayStation Store is offering up a new round of digital sales. The “Totally Digital” sale on the PlayStation Store just kicked off today, and will end in two weeks on Tuesday, September 17th at 8:00 am PST. With this digital sale, PlayStation fans will be able to save up to 60 percent on a number of games across the PS4, PS3, and PS Vita platforms.

Many of the games on sale are indie titles. For instance, fans can grab 11-11: Memories Retold for $7.49, a steep discount from its original $29.99 price tag. Guacamelee 2 is also on sale, with a discounted price of $6.49 compared to the original asking price of $19.99. Each of the Banner Saga titles have received price cuts, too. The first two entries are now $4.99 a piece, while Banner Saga 3’s sale price sits at $12.49.

There are a number of bigger budget titles receiving price cuts, as well. These include the likes of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided’s Digital Deluxe Edition costs $6.49, a good get since the original price is right at $45. All of the game’s DLC is on sale, too. Both of Telltale’s Batman adventures feature in PSN’s Totally Digital offerings for $7.49 each. Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer serves as another AAA title with big savings, as its sale price marks it down from $14.99 to $7.49.

Check out the full list of PS4 titles on sale below. The first price is the sale price and the second column is the original:

11-11: MEMORIES RETOLD $7.49 $29.99 18 FLOORS (VR) $10.49 $14.99 A BASTARD’S TALE $1.99 $4.99 A HAT IN TIME $14.99 $29.99 ABYSS ODYSSEY: EXTENDED DREAM EDITION $4.49 $14.99 ABZÛ $8.00 $19.99 ADVENTURES OF PIP $10.49 $14.99 AGES OF MAGES : THE LAST KEEPER $8.39 $11.99 ALCHEMIC JOUSTS $2.69 $8.99 ANGERFORCE: RELOADED $6.99 $9.99 APOCALYPSE RIDER (VR) $2.99 $4.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-IN-1 PACK $3.99 $7.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $1.99 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $1.99 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: MS. PAC-MAN $1.99 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN $1.99 $3.99 ARMELLO $9.99 $19.99 ARMELLO – DELUXE BUNDLE $17.99 $44.99 ARMIKROG $2.49 $9.99 ASEMBLANCE BUNDLE $4.93 $12.99 AT SUNDOWN: SHOTS IN THE DARK $9.99 $19.99 ATTACK OF THE EARTHLINGS $13.99 $19.99 ATTRACTIO $4.99 $19.99 BANNER SAGA 1 $4.99 $24.99 BANNER SAGA 2 $4.99 $24.99 BANNER SAGA 3 $12.49 $24.99 BANNER SAGA TRILOGY $19.99 $49.99 BARD’S GOLD $1.49 $4.99 Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass $7.49 $14.99 BATMAN: THE TELLTALE SERIES SEASON PASS $7.49 $14.99 BEACH BUGGY RACING $4.99 $9.99 BLACK THE FALL $5.99 $14.99 BLACKHOLE: COMPLETE EDITION $3.74 $14.99 BOMBER CREW $11.24 $14.99 BOMBER CREW DELUXE EDITION $17.49 $24.99 BUGSBOX VR $11.89 $16.99 BURLY MEN AT SEA $5.99 $9.99 BURLY MEN AT SEA – ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK $4.79 $7.99 BURLY MEN AT SEA MAESTRO BEARD EDITION $8.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – PASS $24.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III: ZOMBIES CHRONICLES $14.99 $29.99 CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE REMASTERED – VARIETY MAP PACK $7.49 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: WWII – SEASON PASS $24.99 $49.99 CANNON BRAWL $4.99 $9.99 CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE $11.99 $19.99 CARNIVAL GAMES VR $4.99 $19.99 CARNIVAL GAMES VR: ALLEY ADVENTURE $3.99 $7.99 CARTOON NETWORK: BATTLE CRASHERS $7.99 $19.99 CHAOS ON DEPONIA $4.93 $12.99 CHASM $12.99 $19.99 CHICKEN ASSASSIN: RELOADED $3.99 $7.99 CHILDREN OF ZODIARCS $7.19 $17.99 CHRONICLES OF TEDDY: HARMONY OF EXIDUS $4.49 $14.99 CIRCUIT BREAKERS $2.49 $9.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – MASS TRANSIT $7.79 $12.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – Natural Disasters $8.99 $14.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – SNOWFALL $7.79 $12.99 CITIZENS OF EARTH $4.49 $14.99 CITIZENS OF SPACE $10.49 $14.99 CLAYBOOK $4.49 $14.99 COFFIN DODGERS $4.79 $11.99 COLD IRON (VR) $6.99 $13.99 CREED: RISE TO GLORY (VR) $17.99 $29.99 CRUZ BROTHERS – CAMPS EDITION $7.79 $12.99 DARKNET (VR) $8.99 $14.99 DAYDREAMER: AWAKENED EDITION $3.99 $9.99 DAYLIGHT $2.99 $9.99 DEAR ESTHER: LANDMARK EDITION $6.49 $9.99 DEER SIMULATOR $4.99 $9.99 DEFIANCE 2050: STARTER CLASS PACK $11.99 $19.99 DEFIANCE 2050: ULTIMATE CLASS PACK $29.99 $49.99 DEPONIA $4.93 $12.99 DEPONIA COLLECTION $17.99 $39.99 DEPONIA DOOMSDAY $4.93 $12.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – A CRIMINAL PAST $2.39 $11.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – ASSAULT PACK $1.24 $4.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $6.74 $44.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS $2.99 $14.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SYSTEM RIFT $2.39 $11.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – TACTICAL PACK $1.24 $4.99 DIABLO III: RISE OF THE NECROMANCER $7.49 $14.99 DIE FOR VALHALLA! $8.03 $11.99 DIE FOR VALHALLA! – SPECIAL EDITION $10.04 $14.99 DISC JAM $3.74 $14.99 DISCOVERY (VR) $5.99 $11.99 DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN 2 DEFINITIVE EDITION $35.99 $59.99 DON’T STARVE MEGA PACK $13.49 $26.99 DON’T STARVE TOGETHER: CONSOLE EDITION $7.49 $14.99 DRONE STRIKER (VR) $6.99 $9.99 DUCATI – 90TH ANNIVERSARY $1.99 $9.99 EFFIE $13.99 $19.99 ELECTRONAUTS (VR) $9.99 $19.99 ELIOSI’S HUNT $4.49 $9.99 ELK SIMULATOR $4.99 $9.99 ETERNITY: THE LAST UNICORN $9.99 $19.99 FAST STRIKER $4.19 $6.99 FEAR EFFECT SEDNA $1.99 $19.99 FIBBAGE: THE HILARIOUS BLUFFING PARTY GAME $2.79 $6.99 FORGOTTON ANNE $9.99 $19.99 FURI $9.99 $19.99 FURI – DEFINITIVE EDITION $10.99 $21.99 FURI: ONE MORE FIGHT $1.99 $3.99 FUTURE TONE BUNDLE $23.99 $39.99 FUTURE UNFOLDING $9.99 $19.99 GABBUCHI $3.99 $7.99 GET EVEN $7.49 $29.99 GOODBYE DEPONIA $4.93 $12.99 GOOSEBUMPS: THE GAME $5.99 $14.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINE MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD $84.99 $99.99 GRAVEL SEASON PASS $7.99 $19.99 GRIP DIGITAL DELUXE $24.99 $49.99 GUACAMELEE 2 $6.79 $19.99 GUACAMELEE 2 – HENCHPERSON COSTUME PACK $1.01 $2.99 GUACAMELEE! 2 – THE PROVING GROUNDS (CHALLENGE LEVEL) $1.35 $3.99 GUACAMELEE! 2 COMPLETE $7.81 $22.99 GUN CLUB VR $14.49 $24.99 GUNS GORE AND CANNOLI 2 $9.09 $12.99 GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR (VR) $9.99 $19.99 HAIMRIK $4.99 $19.99 HAMMERWATCH $5.99 $9.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE 1ST ENCORE PACK $4.79 $7.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE COLORFUL TONE $14.99 $24.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE EXTRA ENCORE PACK $4.79 $7.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE FUTURE SOUND $14.99 $24.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE SEASON PASS $11.99 $19.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE SNOW MIKU 2018-2019 PACK $4.19 $6.99 HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA FUTURE TONE UNLOCK KEY $7.79 $12.99 HATSUNE MIKU: VR FUTURE LIVE – 1ST STAGE $7.49 $14.99 HATSUNE MIKU: VR FUTURE LIVE SEASON PASS $19.99 $39.99 HELL WARDERS $10.04 $14.99 HEROES OF THE MONKEY TAVERN $4.99 $9.99 HITMAN GO: DEFINITIVE EDITION $1.59 $7.99 HORIZON SHIFT 81 $3.59 $8.99 HUE $8.99 $14.99 HUMAN FALL FLAT $7.49 $14.99 I AM BREAD $5.19 $12.99 I ZOMBIE $2.24 $4.49 IMPACT WINTER $4.99 $19.99 INFINITY RUNNER $2.79 $6.99 INSANE ROBOTS $11.99 $19.99 INSANE ROBOTS – DELUXE EDITION $16.49 $32.99 INSANE ROBOTS – ROBOT PACK 1 $1.79 $2.99 INSANE ROBOTS – ROBOT PACK 2 $1.79 $2.99 INSANE ROBOTS – ROBOT PACK 3 $1.79 $2.99 INSANE ROBOTS – ROBOT PACK 4 $1.79 $2.99 INSANE ROBOTS – ROBOT PACK 5 $1.79 $2.99 INSANE ROBOTS – ROBOT PACK 6 $1.79 $2.99 INSANE ROBOTS – SEASON PASS $7.49 $14.99 INTRUDERS: HIDE AND SEEK $9.99 $19.99 INVERSUS $4.49 $14.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – CAPSTONE BLOODHOUND RPG $0.74 $2.49 JUST CAUSE 3 – COMBAT BUGGY $0.59 $1.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – FINAL ARGUMENT SNIPER RIFLE $0.74 $2.49 JUST CAUSE 3 – KOUSAVÁ RIFLE $0.74 $2.49 JUST CAUSE 3 – MINI-GUN RACING BOAT $0.59 $1.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – ROCKET LAUNCHER SPORTS CAR $0.59 $1.99 JUST CAUSE 3: AIR, LAND & SEA EXPANSION PASS $3.74 $14.99 JUST CAUSE 3: BAVARIUM SEA HEIST $1.79 $5.99 JUST CAUSE 3: EXPLOSIVE WEAPON PACK $1.19 $3.99 JUST CAUSE 3: MECH LAND ASSAULT $3.59 $11.99 JUST CAUSE 3: REAPER MISSILE MECH $1.49 $4.99 JUST CAUSE 3: SKY FORTRESS $3.59 $11.99 JUST CAUSE 3: WEAPONIZED VEHICLE PACK $1.19 $3.99 JUST CAUSE 3: XXL EDITION $7.49 $29.99 KERBAL SPACE PROGRAM: HISTORY AND PARTS PACK $6.99 $9.99 KNEE DEEP $5.99 $14.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS & SEASON PASS PACK $4.34 $28.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS SEASON PASS $1.49 $9.99 LARA CROFT GO $1.99 $9.99 LASERLIFE $1.99 $9.99 LAST DAY OF JUNE $8.00 $19.99 LET THEM COME $3.19 $7.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 2 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 3 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 4 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 5 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE EDITION $7.49 $24.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE UPGRADE $2.99 $9.99 MAFIA III SEASON PASS $11.99 $29.99 MAGICKA 2 $4.49 $14.99 MAGICKA 2 SPECIAL EDITION $5.99 $19.99 MAIZE $7.99 $19.99 MANUAL SAMUEL $5.99 $9.99 MARK OF THE NINJA: REMASTERED $11.99 $19.99 MERVILS: A VR ADVENTURE (VR) $7.99 $19.99 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – SPECIAL EDITION $19.99 $49.99 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 2 – SEASON PASS $9.99 $24.99 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON PASS $5.99 $14.99 MOTOGP LEGENDARY BIKES $1.99 $4.99 MOUNT & BLADE: WARBAND $11.99 $19.99 MOVE OR DIE $10.49 $14.99 MXGP2 – AGUEDA AND BASTOGNE TRACKS $1.99 $4.99 MXGP2 – BETO CARRERO TRACK $1.19 $2.99 MXGP2 – CAIROLI REPLICA EQUIPMENT $0.49 $0.99 MXGP2 – VILLOPOTO REPLICA EQUIPMENT $0.49 $0.99 NBA 2K PLAYGROUNDS 2 ALL-STAR PACK 16000 VC $13.99 $19.99 NBA 2K PLAYGROUNDS 2 MVP PACK 7500 VC $7.49 $9.99 NBA 2K PLAYGROUNDS 2 ROOKIE PACK 3000 VC $3.99 $4.99 NBA 2KVR EXPERIENCE (VR) $7.49 $14.99 NECROPOLIS $7.49 $29.99 NEONWALL (VR) $5.99 $9.99 OBDUCTION $20.99 $29.99 OCEANHORN – MONSTER OF UNCHARTED SEAS $7.49 $14.99 OCTAHEDRON $5.19 $12.99 OCTODAD: DADLIEST CATCH $7.49 $14.99 OH MY GODHEADS $3.74 $14.99 OLD MAN’S JOURNEY $5.99 $9.99 OUT OF AMMO (VR) $5.99 $14.99 OUT OF THE BOX $8.99 $14.99 PAC-MAN 256 $2.49 $4.99 PAC-MAN CHAMPION EDITION 2 $3.89 $12.99 PARTY CRASHERS $3.74 $14.99 PARTY CRASHERS AND PARTY GOLF BUNDLE $5.99 $23.99 PARTY GOLF $3.74 $14.99 PERFECT UNIVERSE PLAY WITH GRAVITY $2.49 $9.99 PERSONA 5 PERSONA BUNDLE $11.99 $19.99 PERSONA COSTUME & BGM BUNDLE $29.99 $59.99 PINBALL FX2 VR $5.99 $14.99 PINBALL FX3 – BETHESDA PINBALL $5.49 $10.99 PINBALL FX3 – IRON & STEEL PACK $1.24 $4.99 PINSTRIPE $10.49 $14.99 PIXEL RIPPED 1989 (VR) $14.99 $24.99 PLANET OF THE EYES $5.99 $9.99 PODE $17.49 $24.99 POI $5.99 $9.99 PREMIUM ROSSI GAME POINTS $1.59 $3.99 PRISON BOSS VR $13.39 $19.99 PROJECT ROOT $5.99 $9.99 PUYO PUYO CHAMPIONS $4.99 $9.99 RADIO CONTROLLED CARS MODE $1.19 $2.99 RAINBOW SKIES + RAINBOW MOON MEGA RPG BUNDLE $15.99 $39.99 RAZED $8.39 $11.99 REAL EVENTS 1: 2016 MOTOGP SEASON $1.19 $2.99 REAL EVENTS 2: 2016 MOTOGP SEASON $1.19 $2.99 REAL EVENTS: 2015 MOTOGP SEASON $0.79 $1.99 RED MATTER (VR) $17.49 $24.99 REVERIE $6.49 $12.99 RIDE 2 SEASON PASS $11.99 $29.99 RIVERBOND $17.49 $24.99 ROCK OF AGES 2 $5.99 $14.99 ROCK OF AGES 2 CLASSIC BUNDLE $9.99 $19.99 ROGUE ACES $8.44 $12.99 ROLLERS OF THE REALM $2.99 $9.99 ROSSI FORD FOCUS RALLY CAR 2009 $0.49 $0.99 RUSH VR $12.49 $24.99 SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO – CLASS S THE PROTOTYPES $3.19 $7.99 SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO – PIKES PEAK PACK PEUGEOT 405 T16 PP $1.99 $4.99 SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO – PIKES PEAK PACK RENAULT 5 TURBO $1.99 $4.99 SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO – PIKES PEAK PACK SUZUKI ESCUDO PP $1.99 $4.99 SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO – RALLYCROSS PACK $3.19 $7.99 SERIAL CLEANER $8.99 $14.99 SHADOW BLADE: RELOAD $2.99 $9.99 SHIFT QUANTUM – CYBER-NOIRE EDITION $10.79 $26.99 SILENCE $8.99 $29.99 SKYFORGE: ALCHEMIST QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: GUNNER QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: NEW HORIZONS – COLLECTOR’S PACK $17.49 $24.99 SKYFORGE: OUTLAW QUICKPLAY PACK $7.79 $12.99 SKYFORGE: PIONEER PACK $13.99 $19.99 SKYFORGE: REVENANT QUICKPLAY PACK $8.99 $14.99 SMOKE AND SACRIFICE $13.99 $19.99 SOLSERAPH $10.49 $14.99 SONIC MANIA $14.99 $19.99 SOUL AXIOM $4.79 $11.99 SQUISHIES (VR) $14.99 $24.99 STARDUST GALAXY WARRIORS: STELLAR CLIMAX $6.99 $9.99 STATE OF MIND $15.99 $39.99 STAY $5.99 $11.99 STEEL RATS $9.99 $19.99 STEEL RATS DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $23.99 STELLARIS: CONSOLE EDITION – DELUXE UPGRADE PACK $17.49 $24.99 SUPER DARYL DELUXE $11.99 $19.99 SUPER PIXEL RACERS $10.04 $14.99 SUPER STREET: THE GAME $19.99 $39.99 SUPERHOT $14.99 $24.99 SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE $25.99 $39.99 SUPERHOT VR $17.49 $24.99 SURGEON SIMULATOR A&E + I AM BREAD $7.99 $19.99 SURGEON SIMULATOR: A&E ANNIVERSARY EDITION $5.19 $12.99 SURGEON SIMULATOR: EXPERIENCE REALITY (VR) $9.99 $19.99 SURVIVING MARS: SURVIVING MARS – SEASON PASS $24.49 $34.99 SWORD & FAIRY 6 $18.89 $26.99 TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT $4.49 $14.99 TETSUMO PARTY $3.34 $4.99 THE ADVENTURE PALS $10.49 $14.99 THE AMERICAN DREAM $9.99 $19.99 THE DEADLY TOWER OF MONSTERS $4.49 $14.99 THE DISNEY AFTERNOON COLLECTION $4.99 $19.99 THE FALL $2.99 $9.99 THE FALL PART 2: UNBOUND $5.94 $16.99 THE FLAME IN THE FLOOD: COMPLETE EDITION $9.74 $14.99 The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 14,300 Currency $15.39 $21.99 The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 28,275 Currency $23.39 $38.99 The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 6,000 Currency $7.99 $9.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK $12.49 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $12.49 $24.99 THE LITTLE ACRE $7.79 $12.99 THE LONG JOURNEY HOME $15.99 $39.99 THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR $9.99 $19.99 THE MONSTER COUCH PARTY PACK $10.71 $15.99 THE PILLARS OF THE EARTH $11.99 $39.99 THE RABBIT HOLE (VR) $2.99 $4.99 THE STATION $7.49 $14.99 THE WALKER. (VR) $6.99 $9.99 THE WOLF AMONG US $7.49 $14.99 THESEUS VR $3.99 $9.99 THROUGH THE WOODS $4.99 $19.99 TINY TROOPERS JOINT OPS COMPLETE BUNDLE $3.19 $7.99 TOEJAM & EARL: BACK IN THE GROOVE $13.99 $19.99 TOREN $2.49 $9.99 TOUHOU DOUBLE FOCUS $2.99 $9.99 TOUHOU GENSO WANDERER $14.99 $29.99 TOUHOU: SCARLET CURIOSITY $7.99 $19.99 TRIALS RISING $12.49 $24.99 TRIALS RISING $9.99 $19.99 TRIALS RISING GOLD EDITION $19.99 $39.99 TRIALS RISING GOLD EDITION $16.25 $32.49 TRICKY TOWERS $7.49 $14.99 TROVE : TROVE – DOUBLE DRAGON PACK $7.99 $19.99 TUMBLESTONE $4.99 $24.99 ULTIMATE CHICKEN HORSE $8.99 $14.99 ULTRAWINGS (VR) $7.49 $14.99 UMBRELLA CORPS $4.99 $19.99 UMBRELLA CORPS DELUXE EDITION $6.24 $24.99 UNEARTHING MARS (VR) $8.99 $14.99 UNEARTHING MARS 2: THE ANCIENT WAR (VR) $13.99 $19.99 UNRULY HEROES $13.99 $19.99 USE YOUR WORDS $7.49 $14.99 VALENTINO ROSSI HISTORICAL EVENTS $1.19 $2.99 VALLEY $6.99 $19.99 VERDUN $13.99 $19.99 VICTOR VRAN OVERKILL EDITION $19.99 $39.99 VIKING DAYS (VR) $2.99 $4.99 VIRGINIA $1.00 $9.99 VIRRY VR $3.99 $9.99 VIRRY VR: WILD BUNDLE $9.99 $24.99 VIRRY VR: WILD ENCOUNTERS $7.99 $19.99 WADDLE HOME (VR) $2.99 $4.99 WAILING HEIGHTS $8.39 $11.99 WANDERSONG $11.99 $19.99 WAR OF THE CHOSEN $15.99 $39.99 WARLOCKS VS SHADOWS $6.99 $13.99 WARPARTY $12.49 $24.99 WE ARE THE DWARVES $5.99 $14.99 WE. THE REVOLUTION $13.99 $19.99 WELCOME TO HANWELL $5.99 $14.99 WHISPERING WILLOWS (GAME AND THEME) $3.74 $12.49 WILD TURKEY HUNTER $4.99 $9.99 WILD TURKEY HUNTER VR $4.99 $9.99 WIZARD OF LEGEND $9.59 $15.99 WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS: TEXAS XL $19.49 $29.99 WORLDS OF MAGIC: PLANAR CONQUEST $14.49 $28.99 WWE 2K19 ACCELERATOR $2.49 $4.99 WWE 2K19 SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 XCOM 2 REINFORCEMENT PACK $9.99 $19.99 YAKUZA KIWAMI 2 CLAN CREATOR BUNDLE $13.99 $19.99 YOUTUBERS LIFE OMG $17.99 $29.99

The PlayStation 3 offerings aren’t half bad, either. BioShock Infinite’s Season Pass, which features all DLC including Clash in the Clouds and both Burial at Sea episodes, costs $7.99. Guacamelee’s price of $14.99 has been dropped to $3.74 for the sale. And Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare is now half-off at $7.49.

Meanwhile, the Totally Digital sale marks down PS Vita game prices to under $4 for the likes of Amnesia: Memories, Guacamelee, Monster Monpiece, Severed, and quite a few more.

