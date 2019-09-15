Following Borderlands 3‘s launch this weekend, players across all platforms have been reporting a number of technical issues ranging from split-screen lag to the game stuttering in the PlayStation 4 Pro’s performance mode. Players have been flocking to the game’s subreddit, 2K’s official forums, and social media to report the myriads of issues and while Gearbox has yet to officially respond to all of them, the developer has at least acknowledged the split-screen problem.

The lag occurs when one of the players using split-screen tries to open up the menu to tweak their skills or gear. A 2K representative has told IGN that Gearbox is working on optimization and fixes but didn’t say when a patch is expected to be out. The full statement reads:

We are aware that in some cases during split-screen couch co-op play, players can experience lag while in heavy combat and one of the players goes into their ECHOdevice and tries to navigate the skill trees and menus. While we will continue to work to optimize the Borderlands 3 experience, we’d advise split-screen players to prep for combat ahead of big encounters, and not leave a teammate to fight solo mid firefight!

Speaking of split-screen, players have been requesting Gearbox to patch in vertical split-screen as the horizontal screen is making it hard for them to read text, and is even headache-inducing for some. There’s no official word from the developer on the matter but ComicBook claims it contacted 2K and was told by a representative that there are “no plans to add vertical split-screen at this time.”

