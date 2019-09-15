CD Projekt RED has said that players will eventually understand its decision to focus on first-person view in Cyberpunk 2077 when they get their hands on the game. The developer’s focus on first-person, even in cutscenes, has split fans but level designer Max Pears told Video Games Chronicle at the Tokyo Game Show 2019 that a lot of thought and consideration went into CDPR’s direction.

I hope people understand that we have thought about this and there is logic to our process. We’ve not just thrown this in randomly: there is a lot of thought that’s gone into it. In last year’s demo you saw the interactive dialogue system, where somebody pulled a gun on your face. I don’t think you would necessarily get that same impact in third-person. It’s moments like that which make it feel like it’s your story and your character. There are clearly some people who are really strong and passionate [about this issue], but we believe that this is the right choice for this game. Hopefully when people get the chance to experience it for themselves, they’ll understand why we’ve gone in that direction.

CDPR’s Marcin Momot previously said that opting for 100 percent first-person view means achieving “full immersion.” He’s of the view that Cyberpunk 2077‘s gameplay and storytelling will benefit from this.

“That said, players will still be able to see their characters in the inventory screen, during driving sequences, in mirrors and, very occasionally, in some of the cut-scenes,” he added.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020.

[Source: VGC]

