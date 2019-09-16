When Days Gone hit the PlayStation 4 in April, it quickly became 2019’s best retail launch title in the UK. Nothing’s been able to take its crown since then, until Borderlands 3 came along. According to GamesIndustry.biz, Borderlands 3 landed on the UK charts last week to become “the biggest boxed launch of the year.” For now, there’s no word on how well the latest Gearbox title performed overall, since digital sale have not yet been tallied.

Likely due to the prevalence of digital distribution, the long-awaited title didn’t sell half as well at retail compared to Borderlands 2 in 2012. Still, Borderlands 3 taking a top position on the UK charts for the week is nothing to scoff at, especially given the competition. Other new entries included Gears of War 5, eFootball PES 2020, and Greedfall. The new Gears installment hit the ground running, entering the UK charts at number two, with Konami’s PES 2020 rounding out the top three.

The UK’s top 10 retail chart for the week ending in September 14th is as follows:

Borderlands 3 Gears of War 5 eFootball PES 2020 NBA 2K20 Greedfall Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Spyro Reignited Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled Super Mario Maker 2

Interestingly, NBA 2K20 maintained a good position on the chart, coming in at number four. This is a pretty small drop from the previous week, as it entered the UK sales charts at the top spot. Spyro Reignited Trilogy also dropped a few places, going from the number two spot to number seven. Crash Team Racing also experienced a drop on the retail charts, moving down four places from number five to number nine for this past week.

Keeping an eye on retail charts for the remainder of this year should be fascinating. This is especially true with heavy hitters like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Death Stranding on the horizon.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]