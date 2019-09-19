Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot is confident that the company’s highly anticipated Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be a huge hit. After its re-reveal at E3 2017, many have been excited about it, it seems the people making it feel the same way. Guillemot says Beyond Good and Evil 2 will “have a major impact on video games,” but didn’t explain how.

Now that the company has moved to a “ultra-modern” office in Montpellier, France, Ubisoft is doing its best to focus on the project. Guillemot particularly pointed to the region as being a park. He said:

The quality of life in this region can be an asset to bring the best talent. Montpellier is a very important world studio for us, which has shown the way to innovation thanks to Rayman. Our teams are currently working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is likely to have a major impact on video games.

The company has been slowly chipping away at the project for quite some time now. The original Beyond Good and Evil debuted in 2003, a whopping 16 years ago. By the time its followup releases, it could appear 20 years after the original.

That’s the question, though. When will Beyond Good and Evil 2 release? We were supposed to get a beta sometime in 2019, but none has appeared. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the very definition of a game that’s been in development hell, as it was first announced in 2008 and has been slowly cooking since then.

Are you excited about Beyond Good and Evil 2? Let us know!

[Source: Le Point via Game Revolution]