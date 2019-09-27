The Last of Us’ Multiplayer Will Eventually Return in Some Capacity

Twitter accounts for Naughty Dog and Creative Director Neil Druckmann received a two-day reprieve from fan questions about The Last of Us Part II’s release date. However, once news of the sequel’s lack of multiplayer hit the web, things got a little rough, prompting Naughty Dog to address the turmoil in a statement. Apparently, the team did spend time and resources developing a new phase of Factions. While this content won’t be represented in TLoU Part II, fans should eventually expect to see it realized in some capacity.

See the studio’s Twitter post on the matter in the following tweet:

An update regarding multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/CUd98LgJGC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 27, 2019

In truth, the details offered above seem rather nebulous. Does Naughty Dog mean to say it is producing a multiplayer-only title structured with The Last of Us‘ Factions in mind? This certainly appears to be the case. Still, nothing is set in stone just yet.

Naughty Dog developer Vinit Agarwal, Lead Game Designer for single-player and multiplayer, offered a bit of insight about the future of Factions, as well. In a post to his personal Twitter account, Agarwal promised fans “something is happening,” while also noting that Naughty Dog is still hiring for its “online team.”

The possibilities are endless, especially when taking into consideration that the next-generation of consoles are likely a year or so away from launch. Regardless of what the studio has in store for multiplayer, news on this front is bound to remain under wraps for some time, at least until after The Last of Us Part II drops.

Naughty Dog’s long-awaited sequel will hit store shelves early next year for the PS4 on February 21, 2020.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter]