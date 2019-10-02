Rumors and impossible to confirm leaks have inundated the internet for quite some time with regards to next-generation consoles. Microsoft and Sony, of course, are only releasing information piecemeal, and both have remained silent of late. Now new leaks are taking the web by storm, and they seem fairly credible. According to Gizmodo, a tipster reached out to the publication on several occasions, claiming to work as a developer for a team creating next-gen games. This tipster, then, has the inside scoop on many things PlayStation 5-related.

Two details from the leak stick out. One, the PS4 is reportedly being referred to internally as Prospero, which references the white magic-practicing wizard of the same name in Shakespeare’s The Tempest. Another key piece of the puzzle concerns a purported built-in camera, indicating Sony’s desire to appeal to streamers. Interestingly, Gizmodo’s tipster said the same is true of Microsoft’s next Xbox, Project Scarlett. Allegedly, the latter’s camera will be more advanced than what Prospero offers, as Project Scarlett’s built-in camera will support 4K resolution.

Gizmodo was able to verify at least some of the claims, because the leaker sent photos of the current dev kit, which developers received this summer. To protect the person leaking this information, the publication will not share said images. Gizmodo did describe the photos, though, which correlate with recently leaked PS5 prototype images, featuring a massive V-shaped divot in the middle, replete with slots for ventilation. The prototype photos originally began circulating in August of this year; meanwhile, Gizmodo claims its tipster sent similar images weeks prior in June.

Regardless of the seeming veracity of the above claims, it all should be taken with a grain of salt. This especially holds true when considering that dev kits aren’t always emblematic of the final product. Hopefully, the guessing game will soon come to an end. If other instances of widespread speculation are true, the next-gen hardware may hit stores sometime in late 2020.

[Source: Gizmodo]