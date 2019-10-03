In September, Capcom outlined its plans for the first major update coming to Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion. The big draw for the free content update is supposed to be a new monster, Rajang, which players will learn about in a brand-new special assignment. However, it appears the expansion’s update will have even more in store for fans. According to a PlayStation 4 event listing, spotted by Gematsu, the Iceborne title update will also allow players to explore a new region. In addition, Capcom plans to add another social feature to the experience.

A Volcanic region will serve as the additional area open for exploration in the Guilding Lands. In venturing through this newfound locale, players will be able to collect materials that aid them in customizing their armor and weaponry. As for the upcoming social feature, Iceborne’s impending update will reportedly allow players to invite others into their room.

Information uncovered in the PS4 system event listing about Iceborne’s first major update is listed below:

In the first free update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, hunters will be tasked with tangling with the fearsome Rajang in a new special assignment. Complete the quests given to you by the Admiral to receive a special Rajang Claws pendant. In addition, there’s more to explore in the Guiding Lands as a new Volcanic region appears. Delve deep into this new region to obtain materials to further customize your weapons and armor! And that’s not all! You’ll now be able to hang out with other players in your room! use the new music player to change the music in your room and show off your favorite equipment with the all new equipment display.

Capcom’s continued support of Monster Hunter World cannot be understated. Since the early 2018 launch, fans have consistently been given reasons to return to the experience. Thus, it’s no wonder the game’s success remains so storied. As of June 30, 2019, the title’s sales had surpassed 13 million worldwide. Iceborne is no slouch, either. In just one week on the market, the expansion’s sales numbers topped 2.5 million.

The first big title update for Iceborne is scheduled to go live for free on October 10th on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC fans will gain access to the Iceborne expansion on an unspecified date in January 2020.

[Source via Gematsu]