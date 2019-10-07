What better way to celebrate a game’s music than to see it performed by a live orchestra? That’s exactly what’s happening with the NieR series in 2020. NieR:Orchestra Concert re: 12018 will bring you a full symphony orchestra and chorus with music from the beloved games, with one date in the United States, one in the UK, and two dates in Thailand. The dates and locations can be found below:

Rosemont Theatre: Chicago, USA – January 24, 2020

Royal Festival Hall: London, UK – February 2, 2020

Prince Mahidol Hall: Bangkok, Thailand – February 15, 2020

Prince Mahidol Hall: Bangkok, Thailand – February 16, 2020

Many guests will be in attendance as well, including soloist Emi Evans and Grammy Award-winning conductor Arnie Roth. NieR director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe have also created an video that will be projected onto large screens, accompanying the music throughout the performance.

The concert’s official website has a section for you to request a city, so if the ones listed above aren’t close, you might still have a chance to see the performance. Simply fill out the request at the bottom of the page.

2017’s NieR: Automata was highly praised, especially for its incredible music. In fact, it won our Best Soundtrack award in 2017 here at PSLS. Elsewhere, it won the Best Score/Music award at the 2017 Game Awards ceremony, too.

After the success of NieR: Automata, we likely haven’t seen the last of the series. Perhaps it will make its return when the PS5 rolls around. Will you be attending one of the NieR:Orchestra Concert re: 12018 performances? Let us know!

[Source: Nier Concert]