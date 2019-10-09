PlayStation 5 VR Wireless Headset and New Motion Controllers Detailed in Sony Patent

Alongside plenty of recent news surrounding the next-generation PlayStation, the emergence of a Sony patent has now offered an initial glimpse into the potential future of virtual reality on the platform. The apparent PlayStation 5 VR patent showcases a number of new features that could be implemented into the final PSVR2 hardware in order to improve on the current PSVR experience.

Images from the patent depict a headset with three integrated cameras, two being at the front and one at the rear, to track the headset without the need for an external mounted camera. Additionally, there’s also a camera in the new model motion controller that looks poised to replace the aging PlayStation Move wands, which have thus far remained in service since originating on the PS3 in 2010.

There’s also the option to make use of an additional exterior camera, just like the current PlayStation Camera for PS4, which will presumably be utilized to track the hardware’s LED lights for an improved motion tracking experience if so desired. An integrated microphone also looks set to make a return to the headset.

While the aforementioned new features address many of the recurring quality of life niggles that current PSVR users often lament, undoubtedly the biggest change is a shift towards wireless connectivity. This means that the headset would feature its own power supply and communicate with the console via Bluetooth.

The revised headset is proposed to make users more aware of their surroundings by utilizing the two front-facing cameras. It will do this by allowing users to simultaneously view both video feeds and in the process display a 3D rendition of their real-world location. This might also make the device more social, as some can be reluctant to close themselves off in VR when there are other people in proximity.

Presumably, this upgraded PS5 VR experience would also feature increased screen resolution, though given the limited information within this patent, it’s impossible to say. With Sony having confirmed that current PSVR headsets will be compatible with the PS5, however, it is perhaps possible that only the quality of tracking and usability will be affected (as outlined here) in order to maintain a level playing field with regards to running VR games on PlayStation 5. It’s unknown if the next iteration of VR would be backwards compatible with the PS4 or only compatible with the upcoming PlayStation 5 hardware.

[Source: LetsGoDigital]