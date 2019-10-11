Mega Man’s original soundtracks have been guiding fans through difficult challenges for decades. Now the soundtracks from Mega Man 1-11 are being collected in one beautifully packaged boxset, thanks to Laced Records. Seriously, this Limited Edition collection looks nothing short of stunning. The gorgeous artwork that adorns the packaging serves as the icing on the cake. Preorders for the boxset are live exclusively on Laced Records’ online storefront, which prices the product at $110. The release date is set for an unspecified day in December of this year.

Laced Record’s Limited Edition Mega Man 1-11: The Collection will feature a total of 152 tracks, pressed on to six “Mega Man blue” 180g vinyl LPs. Each vinyl disc will be housed in a spined inner sleeve and nestled within a ” luxury ridged board slip case.” The collection won’t feature every track across all of the titles. Fans should expect every song from Mega Man, Mega Man 2 and Mega Man 3, however, to be included. Meanwhile, fan favorite tracks from Mega Man 4 through Mega Man 11 will help fill out the remainder of the beefy 152-song tracklist.

The production information listed on Laced Records’ official website is as follows:

152 Tracks

X6 180g Mega Man Blue Vinyl

Includes full scores from first three NES titles

Limited Edition with blue disc variant

Exclusive to Laced Records store

6 Deluxe 3mm Spined Sleeves in Luxury Rigid Board Slip Case

Artwork from the collection, provided by the incredibly talented Ultimatemaverickx, can be seen in the gallery below:

Laced Records Unveils Mega Man Soundtrack Vinyl Collection WATCH GALLERY

History suggests these vinyl releases from Laced Records move fast, evidenced by how quickly products such as the Bloodborne vinyl sold out. Therefore, fans who want to purchase the Mega Man vinyl boxset better act fast themselves. Though, admittedly, certain selections of the No Man’s Sky vinyl boxset are still available to purchase from Laced Records.