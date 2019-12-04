Last month, Laced Records announced plans to team with Capcom once more for Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X vinyl releases. Finally, both original soundtracks have official January 2020 release dates. The two soundtracks will hit vinyl early next year on January 24th for $38.53 each. Preorders for the Resident Evil 0 and Code: Veronica X original soundtracks are currently live on Amazon.

Laced Records will produce the two vinyls, both of which are slated to launch on two discs. The vinyl for Resident Evil 0’s soundtrack includes 43 tracks on Disc 1, while the second vinyl features 27 songs. Code: Veronica X’s OST is a little shorter, featuring 26 tracks on one disc and a total of 20 tunes on another.

It is worth noting that Laced Records will exclusively sell Limited Edition versions of both the Resident Evil 0 and Code: Veronica X vinyls, each priced at $35. The only discernible difference between the Limited and Standard editions are the colors for the discs. Resident Evil 0’s Limited Edition will have yellow discs; meanwhile, those for Code: Veronica X’s Limited Edition will appear green in color.

For a closer look at the two vinyl packagings from Laced Records, check out the image gallery below:

Latest Resident Evil Soundtracks from Laced Records Get Release Date WATCH GALLERY

While these upcoming releases represent celebrations of Resident Evil’s past, a recent bit of news suggests a strong future ahead for the long-running horror franchise. A PSN listing via Gamstat indicates that Capcom is presently hard at work on a remake for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. According to another rumor that surfaced late last month, the remake could hit stores as early as 2020 and current speculation has it as a reveal at The Game Awards 2019. This should all be taken with a grain of salt, though, since Capcom has yet to confirm any of the above speculation.

[Source: Amazon]

