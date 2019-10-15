Lara Croft is heading out into the wild once more, this time with another Definitive Edition. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will launch digitally and in retail stores on November 5, 2019. This version of Lara’s final outing will pack in all of the post-launch DLC and is slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. A Google Stadia version will also be available once the platform launches in late November.

All seven of Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s DLC offerings will be included in the Definitive Edition. This includes everything featured in the Season Pass, such as all of the challenge tombs, Croft Edition extras, bonus weapons, missions, Lara’s outfits, and skills. Additionally, Square Enix plans to package the Definitive Edition with a new “Croft Fitness” outfit for Lara, as well as “additional gameplay adjustments.”

In announcing the Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, the publisher unleashed a brand-new trailer. Get a glimpse of the adventurers defining moments in the video below:

Tomb Raider fans who already own the Season Pass will receive the Definitive Edition outfit free of charge. When the new version launches on November 5th, Season Pass owners will have to manually download the update on their console or PC. Those who own Shadow of the Tomb Raider without the Season Pass will be able to purchase the Definitive Edition Extra Content Bundle. According to a post on Square Enix’s official website, this bundle is replacing the Season Pass. Pricing details have yet to surface online.

News of a Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition has been circulating since this past July. The first hint came in the form of a Korean Ratings Board listing. A subsequent tease of the new edition recently hit the web thanks to an Australian listing. Needless to say, sometimes the speculation and rumors prove true.

