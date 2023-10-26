Powerwash Simulator Goes Back to the Future Next Month With New DLC

Futurlab and Square-Enix have revealed that the latest Powerwash Simulator DLC pack will arrive next month and take us Back to the Future with new levels based on the hit Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment trilogy.

Grime Circuits

First revealed in September, The Back to the Future Special Pack brings the adventures of the Robert Zemeckis movies that starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, to consoles in a novel way as you spray your way through a slice of cinematic history.

The Back to the Future DLC product description details what, when, and where you’ll be hosing down.

”In the new Back to the Future Special Pack, players will have the opportunity to travel back in time to hose down iconic movie sets and props inspired by the Back to the Future franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, including Doc Brown’s van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc’s Time Train. Plus, there are ten new achievements to collect in-game.”

It’s the latest licensed DLC pack for the hit cleaning game. Previous packs have been based on IP such as Final Fantasy VII, Spongebob Squarepants, and Tomb Raider.

Back to the Future Special Pack will launch on November 16, 2023 for $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49. Powerwash Simulator is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.