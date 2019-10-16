Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming service recently underwent a bit of an overhaul thanks to a shift in pricing. There’s debate as to whether this was a move to compete with Google Stadia, which launches next month. However, an argument can be made that the price drop was to help usher in the next-generation. The reasoning could be both or neither. Yet, the second notion definitely holds a bit more weight now, considering Sony has confirmed PS Now will make its way to the PlayStation 5.

According to DualShockers, this unsurprising nugget of news surfaced in this week’s issue of Famitsu. Reportedly, the magazine features an interview with Yasuhiro Osaki from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Network division. In the interview, Osaki confirmed Sony’s plans to incorporate PS Now on the next-gen console. Additionally, he revealed that the company currently doesn’t intend to support the streaming service on smartphones.

Osaki also addressed the service’s continued evolution. With the likes of God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End recently landing on PS Now, though for a limited time, many wonder whether other big titles will make the jump. Apparently, that is indeed the case. Osaki told Famitsu the service will add more popular titles every month. This means subscribers should expect to see an increase in the number of limited time offerings, too.

Soon after announcing PS Now’s price drop, Sony unveiled more details about the PlayStation 5 itself. First and foremost, as rumors have long suggested, the next home console from Sony will launch during holiday 2020. Additionally, Sony unloaded information about the upcoming console’s SSD, controller, Blu-Ray player, and much more.

