A follow-up to Kadokawa Games’ visual novel Root Letter, entitled Root Film, is slated to launch in Japan in early 2020 on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, fans in North America and Europe can now rest assured that the franchise’s new entry will also make it westward. However, publisher PQube has yet to unveil when exactly Root Film will launch in North American and European territories.

The news of Root Film’s western release also came with an “announcement trailer.” Check out a tease of what the next Kadokawa Games mystery has in store in the video below:

Root Film stars Rintaro Yagumo, a 23 year old who’s involved in the production of a TV series reboot for Shimane Mystery Drama Project. 10 years prior to the game’s setting, the television show was suddenly cancelled for unspecified reasons. The reboot, then, serves as an exciting new project for all involved. However, that excitement instantly ceases when a murder disrupts the production team’s location scouting plans. What ensues is a murder mystery, which Yagumo and the rest of the reboot’s cast finds themselves enthralled in.

In addition to being drawn into a compelling tale of mystery, players will have interactive elements to explore in Root Film. One in particular, dubbed Intuition, will allow players to unlock key words during conversations that can be useful in interrogation sequences. Upon collecting enough key words, the player will be able to confront other characters in Max Mode, a “fighting game-like face-off.” With Max Mode, previously gathered evidence will prove essential to resolve certain aspects of ongoing mysteries.