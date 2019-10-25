Since January of this year, Capcom’s basically been on top of the world. Many of its biggest titles to launch in 2019 have become instant success stories, both critically and commercially. Most notably, these success stories include Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and the recent release of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. With the year winding down, all of these titles, along with a couple of others, have received Amazon discounts. Some sale prices knock as much as 58 percent off a single game. If you’ve missed out on Capcom’s latest hits, now may be the perfect time to dive in.

For a full rundown of the deals and sale prices for each game on Amazon, see the list below:

Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil have especially represented runaway success for the publisher. Earlier this month, the former reached a sales milestone of 14 million copies sold worldwide. Meanwhile, after only a week on the market, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne moved approximately 2.5 million units. Though Monster Hunter: World serves as Capcom’s best-selling game, Resident Evil remain’s the company’s highest-selling franchise overall, recently crossing 91 million units sold across the entire series. As of June 30, 2019, Resident Evil 7 alone accounted for 6.6 million copies sold, with Resident Evil 2’s remake trailing behind at roughly 4.5 million.

Devil May Cry 5 is performing well in its own right. The latest tally of its sales numbers, dating back to this past July, had it closing in on three million units.

