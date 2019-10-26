PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PSA: Ground War Is Now Live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Check Out the Patch Notes

Infinity Ward has added Ground War and Free for All modes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare just in time for the launch weekend. Those who are jumping in for the first time will also have to download an update that fixes a number of bugs and issues, including the game crashing on all platforms.

Patch notes for all the updates released so far are as follows:

1.03

GENERAL FIXES

  • Spawning in Core Multiplayer:
    • Fixed edge case scenarios with spawning on enemies
    • Adjusted spawn logic to improve spawn quality. We’ve also added more spawns to increase your options. We will continue to improve this map by map post-launch
  • Ground War:
    • Added more fallback spawns to FOBs if the flag has too many enemies
    • Improved safety checking for spawning on Squadmates (is still dangerous, but the UI will notify you of this!)
    • Added spawning on Squadmates while in vehicles
    • Neutral tanks and helicopters now show up in the Spawn Selection screen
    • Helicopters now have flares to help manage incoming missiles
    • If all flags are captured by one team, you’ll go into Defcon to win so protect those flags!
    • Fix for an exploit that was allowing players (and therefore teammates) to spawn under the map
  • Lighting:
    • Brightened characters in dark areas across many maps
  • Low Health Visuals:
    • Now brightens up in the middle of the screen instead of darkening
  • Weapon Balance:
    • In general, weapons received a lot of love since the Beta. Most notably shotguns and pistols.
  • Equipment:
    • Enemy claymores now have larger, visible lasers
    • Reviving a teammate near a friendly claymore could cause the claymore to explode, resulting in a suicide
  • Mini-Map:
    • Now on by default across core multiplayer and Ground War. Enemy firing does not show up on the mini-map unless a team UAV is active
    • Map zoom is pulled out a bit to help with player awareness
  • Killstreaks:
    • VTOL Jet adjusted to not target players though rooftops
    • Fix for the Juggernaut Suit not spawning out of a crate. Another fix was deployed to prevent the mask from staying on the player after you have died as the Juggernaut and respawned
    • After using the Cruise Missile, player character models were sometimes stuck in a lean after using the streak
  • Munitions Box:
    • Activated by using a prompt instead of proximity
    • Reduced the explosion radius of the box
  • Trophy System:
    • Applied the Snapshot effect to the owner of any Snapshot grenades
  • Recon Drone:
    • All players in vehicles are now markable
  • Screen tearing on character and weapon models on Xbox
  • Impact damage of lethals/tacticals and the ammo box were causing instant kills
  • Adjustments to the descriptions in Gunsmith
  • Fix for a bug where the wrong input would be shown for players in a party
  • Fix for a bug where a door could open in the opposite direction of the player’s movement
  • Footsteps – Footstep tuning of volume fall off distance, mixing volume and occlusion settings
  • Placing Deployable Cover on stairs could prevent teammates from being able to mantle or crouch under, blocking paths
  • Various audio tuning and fixes for executions and weapons
  • Players were able to spam the crouch button while moving creating a ‘snaking’ effect.

10/25/19 – Playlist and Title Update

  • Adding FFA

  • Turning on Ground War

  • Removing 10v10 Domination from Aniyah

  • Backend fixes to help prevent against crashing across all platforms – if you experience a crash, please let us know

  • Fix for a bug where players could earn more points when shooting specific vehicles while having Pointman equipped

  • Improved ADS while using weapons without scopes on Xbox

  • In some instances, some players were not able to complete the Highway mission due to an exfil bug

  • Fix for the “Best of the Best” challenge not tracking progress

  • Fix for the “Elite Sniper” challenge not displaying the correct description

  • Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression

  • Fix for the unlock criteria for the “Double Cross” reticle not progressing past 4

  • Fix for the description and requirements needed to unlock some optic scopes in Gunsmith

  • Fix for an exploit in Gunsmith when using mouse and keyboard

[Source: Reddit]

