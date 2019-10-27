Rumor has it that Sony’s London Studio is working on a virtual reality version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation VR. Report comes from VR industry veteran Callum Hurley, who ended up apologizing for the “leak.” Hurley claims that he wasn’t expecting his tweets to be picked up by news outlets because of his relatively small Twitter following and said that his source is a play tester who he trusts.

A series of tweets from Hurley (first picked up by VR Focus) read:

Was recently made aware of a very exciting new PlayStation VR game coming out of London Studio. Not sure whether it’ll be for PS4, PS5 or both, but it’s really exciting, and an announcement could be on the Horizon… Wow news outlets jumped on this pretty quickly. Was hoping to keep this tweet fun and vague, but I know devs hate when their stuff leaks so I feel a tad bad. Allow me to clear up one thing: I did not see the game first hand, I trust the person who told me about it. I apologise to anyone working on the game who is upset about the leak. I did not expect anyone to see my tweet besides a few friends who are VR players. I do not have a large following and did not expect the coverage. I look forward to the official reveal, when everyone can see what the actual game is. I did not get this info because I’m an ‘industry person,’ I just happen to know someone who play tested the title.

The timing of Hurley’s tweets is interesting because earlier in October, a series of job advertisements published by Guerrilla Games hinted at a new Horizon Zero Dawn game. However, if this rumor is true, we’re curious to know how much involvement London Studio has in this project considering Guerrilla Games itself has VR development experience.

As usual, take this rumor with a grain of salt. We’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: Callum Hurley via VR Focus]