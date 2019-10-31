Need for Speed Heat’s trophy list has hit the web. By the looks of it, obtaining the Platinum will be a pretty straightforward affair, barring a few online-centric obstacles. The full trophy list consists of 43 trophies in total, with 31 Bronze, 8 Silver, 3 Gold, and a Platinum.

Need for Speed Heat’s trophies are listed as follows:

The Need for Speed — Collect all trophies [Platinum]

Welcome to Palm City — Pick your first ride [Bronze]

Consider Yourself Noticed — Complete Chapter 1 [Bronze]

Worlds Collide — Complete Chapter 2 [Bronze]

Home from Home — Complete Chapter 3 [Bronze]

Merciless — Complete Chapter 4 [Silver]

Eleven – Fifty Six — Take down 100 Cop Vehicles [Silver]

Warp Speed — Hit 240 mph using any car [Bronze]

The Brightest Stars — Get a 3 Star Rating on all the Activities in the Game [Silver]

Change My Name — Change the text on the License Plate [Bronze]

Two Racers, One Event — Beat your first Crew Time Trial [Bronze]

A Bit Of Paradise — Smash your way through all the Billboards [Bronze]

I Said Right Now — Win a race with a car at 400+ Performance Rating [Gold]

Be The Very Best — Get all Collectibles and 3 stars on all Activities [Gold]

Comeback Kid — Go from last to first place during the final lap of a race and win [Bronze]

Carving Turns — Complete the Drift driving story [Bronze]

Off the Grid — Complete the Off-road driving story [Bronze]

Friends Reunited — Complete the Race driving story [Bronze]

Wrap It Up! — Customize a vehicle with a wrap [Bronze]

Don’t Quit Your Day Job — Complete your first Daily Challenge [Bronze]

Drift, Drift, Drift — Complete all Drift Zones [Bronze]

Travis, Who? — Escape 100 Cop Chases [Silver]

Benefits Are Nice — Complete 25 events online with other players [Bronze]

You Have Friends? — Complete 5 events online with other players [Bronze]

Get Shrimpin’ — Collect all the Flamingos [Bronze]

At The Last Second — Repair critical damage at a Gas Station at night [Bronze]

Graffer — Collect all Street Art [Bronze]

The Most Wanted — Win a High Heat 5 race and return to garage safely [Bronze]

Full Send — Complete all Long Jumps [Bronze]

All For One — Reach max Crew Level with you Crew [Silver]

Sideways Style — Win a race with handling parts for maximum drift equipped [Bronze]

The Hackney Dream — Win a race with handling parts for maximum road traction equipped [Bronze]

Redline — Win a race with handling parts for maximum race equipped [Bronze]

Humble Beginnings — Reach REP Level 2 [Bronze]

Notorious — Reach REP Level 50 [Silver]

Cashing In — Earn and bank 1,000,000 REP during one night [Gold]

Danger Zone — Complete all Speed Traps [Bronze]

Swappin’ — Win a race in a vehicle with an engine swap [Bronze]

Around The World — Win the Discovery Event [Silver]

Hear Me Roar — Win a race in a vehicle with tuned exhaust sound [Bronze]

After months of teasing, Electronic Arts and Ghost Games formally announced Need for Speed Heat in the days leading up to gamescom 2019. In this latest entry, players will take control of a racer in Palm City. During the day, things will go fairly smoothly. However, the heat will turn up to 11 at night, courtesy of a ruthless new task force. Unlike the daytime cops, police running the task force will stop at nothing to get their hands on illegal street racing, even if it means engaging in illegal behavior themselves.

PS4, PC, and Xbox One players can take control of the streets of Palm City in Need for Speed Heat on November 8th. Origin Access Premier subscribers will be able to jump in a little earlier on November 5th.

[Source: PSNProfiles]