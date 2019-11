The PlayStation Store is at it again, this time with a huge sale for PS Plus members. The PS Plus Double Discount sale offers up to an additional 40% off from the normal sale price for PlayStation Plus subscribers. That means huge savings for PS Plus members, so make sure you take a look at the list to see what’s available. The sale runs until November 22, 2019.

Notably, there are numerous Resident Evil games on sale, along with The Surge 2, Battlefield, Call of Duty, and the Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch remaster. This latest sale replaces the Halloween Sale, which had numerous offerings on the spookiest games. A separate sale with a wide variety of smaller indie titles is going on now as well, so make sure you check that out too.

Below is the full list of PS4 games as part of the PS Plus Double Discount Sale.

*Note that the left column includes the sale price, the middle column has the PS Plus Price, while the right column includes the original price. Enjoy!*

Everything is in alphabetical order. Where the alphabet restarts is DLC and in-game purchases for those particular games.

101 WAYS TO DIE $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 11-11: MEMORIES RETOLD $17.99 $5.99 $29.99 ACCEL WORLD VS. SWORD ART ONLINE $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL $39.99 $29.99 $49.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL DELUXE EDITION $47.99 $35.99 $59.99 AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL PREMIUM EDITION $71.99 $53.99 $89.99 ALBERT AND OTTO $7.79 $3.59 $11.99 ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION ARCADE CLASSICS $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 AQUATIC ADVENTURE OF THE LAST HUMAN $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-IN-1 PACK $5.59 $3.19 $7.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $2.79 $1.59 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $2.79 $1.59 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: MS. PAC-MAN $2.79 $1.59 $3.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN $2.79 $1.59 $3.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT $12.34 $5.69 $18.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT PREMIUM EDITION $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 BATTLE CHASERS: NIGHTWAR $17.99 $5.99 $29.99 BEDLAM: THE GAME BY CHRISTOPHER BROOKMYRE $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 BERSERK AND THE BAND OF THE HAWK $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 BLACK DESERT: DELUXE EDITION $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 BLACK DESERT: STANDARD EDITION $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 BLACK DESERT: ULTIMATE EDITION $74.99 $49.99 $99.99 BLACK THE FALL $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 BLACKWOOD CROSSING $11.19 $6.39 $15.99 BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $16.86 $11.23 $22.49 BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 BRAWLOUT $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 BRAWLOUT DELUXE EDITION $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 BRIDGE CONSTRUCTOR $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – DIGITAL PRO EDITION $64.99 $29.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – SEASON PASS $32.49 $14.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE GOLD EDITION $38.99 $17.99 $59.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS – NEMESIS $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS DIGITAL HARDENED BUNDLE $64.99 $29.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS GOLD EDITION $38.99 $17.99 $59.99 CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 CARD GAME BUNDLE VOL. 1 $15.59 $7.19 $23.99 CARS 3: DRIVEN TO WIN $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 CASTLEVANIA REQUIEM SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT & RONDO OF BLOOD $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 CAVEMAN WARRIORS – BUNDLE $8.99 $2.99 $14.99 CHICKEN ASSASSIN: RELOADED $5.59 $3.19 $7.99 CHILDREN OF ZODIARCS $12.59 $7.19 $17.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – MAYOR’S EDITION $69.99 $39.99 $99.99 CITIES: SKYLINES – PREMIUM EDITION 2 $48.99 $27.99 $69.99 CITIZENS OF SPACE $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 CONAN EXILES: THE RIDDLE OF STEEL $5.94 $4.89 $6.99 CONAN EXILES: THE SAVAGE FRONTIER PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 CONTRA ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS $33.99 $27.99 $39.99 CONTROL $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 CONTROL DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $67.99 $55.99 $79.99 COSMIC STAR HEROINE $8.99 $2.99 $14.99 DANGER ZONE 2 $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 DANGER ZONE BUNDLE – DANGER ZONE AND DANGER ZONE 2 $25.99 $19.49 $32.49 DANGEROUS DRIVING $23.99 $17.99 $29.99 DANGEROUS GOLF $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 DEAD OR ALIVE 6 $47.99 $35.99 $59.99 DEAD OR ALIVE 6 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $63.99 $47.99 $79.99 DEAD RISING $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 DEAD RISING 2 $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 DEAD RISING 2 OFF THE RECORD $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 DEAD RISING 4: FRANK’S BIG PACKAGE $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 DEAD RISING TRIPLE PACK $36.88 $14.86 $59.49 DEMETRIOS – THE BIG CYNICAL ADVENTURE $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED $17.09 $4.49 $29.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – ASSAULT PACK $3.09 $1.24 $4.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $25.64 $6.74 $44.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – TACTICAL PACK $3.09 $1.24 $4.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 4 SPECIAL EDITION $16.24 $7.49 $24.99 DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 DIGIMON WORLD NEXT ORDER $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 $38.99 $17.99 $59.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 – SUPER DELUXE EDITION $74.99 $49.99 $99.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 DELUXE EDITION $51.99 $23.99 $79.99 DJMAX RESPECT $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 DMC DEVIL MAY CRY: DEFINITIVE EDITION $26.79 $13.99 $39.99 DMC4SE DEMON HUNTER BUNDLE $22.31 $8.99 $35.99 DOODLE GOD $4.19 $2.39 $5.99 DRAGON SINKER $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 DRAGON’S CROWN PRO $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 DRAGON’S DOGMA DARK ARISEN $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 DREAMBREAK $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 DROWNING $2.24 $1.49 $2.99 DUCATI – 90TH ANNIVERSARY $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 EMPIRES $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 DYNASTY WARRIORS 8:XTREME LEGENDS COMPLETE EDITION $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 EFOOTBALL PES 2020 LEGEND EDITION $59.99 $39.99 $79.99 EFOOTBALL PES 2020 STANDARD EDITION $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 ERICA $7.99 $5.99 $9.99 EURO FISHING $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 EURO FISHING: BERGSEE $7.14 $3.29 $10.99 EURO FISHING: ULTIMATE EDITION $31.49 $17.99 $44.99 FADE TO SILENCE $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 $33.99 $27.99 $39.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 – PREMIUM EDITION $67.99 $55.99 $79.99 FEAR EFFECT SEDNA $10.99 $1.99 $19.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: LAGO DEL MUNDO $8.79 $6.59 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: LAKE ARNOLD $8.24 $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – JEZIORO BESTII $8.24 $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – QUAD LAKE PASS $29.59 $22.19 $36.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PROT TOUR DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $14.99 $24.99 FLYWRENCH $4.54 $2.09 $6.99 FORGOTTON ANNE $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 FROST $8.44 $3.89 $12.99 FROST DELUXE EDITION $12.66 $5.83 $19.49 GAUNTLET: SLAYER EDITION $12.39 $4.99 $19.99 GAUNTLET: SLAYER EDITION $12.39 $4.99 $19.99 GEOMETRY WARS 3: DIMENSIONS EVOLVED $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 GNOMES GARDEN 2 $3.49 $1.99 $4.99 GOD EATER 2: RAGE BURST $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 GOD EATER 3 $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 GOD EATER: RESURRECTION $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 GRAB THE BOTTLE $3.49 $1.99 $4.99 GRAVEL $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 GRAVEL SPECIAL EDITION $29.99 $9.99 $49.99 GREEDFALL $42.49 $34.99 $49.99 GRID LAUNCH EDITION $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 GRID ULTIMATE EDITION $72.24 $59.49 $84.99 GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 HACKYZACK $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SE BUNDLE $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 HARVEST MOON: A WONDERFUL LIFE SE (PS2) $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 HARVEST MOON: LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 HARVEST MOON: SAVE THE HOMELAND (PS2) $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 HITMAN GO: DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.79 $1.59 $7.99 HIVE: ALTENUM WARS $5.49 $0.99 $9.99 HIVE: ALTENUM WARS ULTIMATE EDITION $8.39 $2.79 $13.99 IMMORTAL REDNECK $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 IMPACT WINTER $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 INJUSTICE 2: LEGENDARY EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 INJUSTICE 2: LEGENDARY EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 INK $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 IT’S QUIZ TIME $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 JACKQUEST TALE OF THE SWORD $7.99 $5.99 $9.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION DELUXE EDITION $38.49 $21.99 $54.99 JUST CAUSE 3 $12.39 $4.99 $19.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – EXPLOSIVE WEAPON PACK $2.59 $1.19 $3.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – WEAPONIZED VEHICLE PACK $2.59 $1.19 $3.99 JUST CAUSE 3: XXL EDITION $18.59 $7.49 $29.99 KILLALLZOMBIES $8.39 $2.79 $13.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 LABYRINTH OF REFRAIN: COVEN OF DUSK $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS & SEASON PASS PACK $16.52 $4.34 $28.99 LARA CROFT GO $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM DELUXE EDITION $22.74 $10.49 $34.99 LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LEGO JURASSIC WORLD $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION $22.74 $10.49 $34.99 LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS DELUXE EDITION $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS DELUXE EDITION $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 LEGO THE INCREDIBLES $34.11 $15.73 $52.49 LEGO THE INCREDIBLES $38.99 $17.99 $59.99 LEGO WORLDS $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 LETTER QUEST REMASTERED $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 LIFE IS STRANGE COMPLETE SEASON $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM COMPLETE SEASON $10.19 $3.39 $16.99 LINELIGHT $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 MAD MAX $12.39 $4.79 $19.99 MAD MAX $12.39 $4.79 $19.99 MAHJONG WORLD CONTEST+MAHJONG ROYAL TOWERS $6.99 $3.99 $9.99 MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE – DELUXE EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION $24.79 $9.99 $39.99 MEGA MAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY BUNDLE $49.79 $40.19 $59.99 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION 1 & 2 COMBO PACK $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 MEGA MAN LEGACY COLLECTION 2 $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 MEGA MAN X LEGACY COLLECTION $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 MEGA MAN X LEGACY COLLECTION 1+2 $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 MEGA MAN X LEGACY COLLECTION 2 $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 MEGAMAN 11 $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 MELBITS WORLD $9.89 $4.79 $14.99 MEOW MOTORS $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 METAL GEAR SURVIVE $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 MINESWEEPER GENIUS $4.49 $2.99 $5.99 MORTAL KOMBAT XL $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 MOSS (VR) $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 MOSS + SOUNDTRACK $26.24 $17.49 $34.99 MOSS SOUNDTRACK $7.49 $4.99 $9.99 MOTOGP17 $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 MOUNT & BLADE: WARBAND $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 MUDRUNNER – AMERICAN WILDS EDITION $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT $10.99 $1.99 $19.99 MXGP2 – THE OFFICIAL MOTOCROSS VIDEOGAME $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 MXGP3 $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 3 FULL BURST $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2 $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 NARUTO: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 NATURAL DOCTRINE $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 NI NO KUNI: WRATH OF THE WHITE WITCH $39.99 $29.99 $49.99 NIDHOGG $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 NIDHOGG 2 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: SPHERE OF INFLUENCE $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: SPHERE OF INFLUENCE – ASCENSION $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 NORTH $2.24 $1.49 $2.99 OCTAHEDRON $9.09 $5.19 $12.99 OH MY GODHEADS $9.29 $3.74 $14.99 OKAMI HD $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 OLD MAN’S JOURNEY $6.69 $3.39 $9.99 ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 ONE PIECE UNLIMITED WORLD RED $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 ONIMUSHA: WARLORDS $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 OUTWARD $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 PAC-MAN 256 $2.99 $0.99 $4.99 PAC-MAN CHAMPION EDITION 2 $8.44 $3.89 $12.99 PARTY CRASHERS $8.24 $1.49 $14.99 PARTY CRASHERS AND PARTY GOLF $13.19 $2.39 $23.99 PARTY GOLF $8.24 $1.49 $14.99 PIPE PUSH PARADISE $7.14 $3.29 $10.99 PLANET RIX-13 $3.74 $2.49 $4.99 POOL AND SNOOKER BUNDLE $19.19 $14.39 $23.99 POOL NATION FX $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 DAVID BECKHAM EDITION $26.79 $13.59 $39.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 DAVID BECKHAM EDITION $26.79 $13.59 $39.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGEND EDITION $33.49 $16.99 $49.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGENDARY EDITION $33.49 $16.99 $49.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 STANDARD EDITION $20.09 $10.19 $29.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 STANDARD EDITION $20.09 $10.19 $29.99 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 STANDARD EDITION $20.09 $10.19 $29.99 PROJECT CARS $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 PROJECT CARS: COMPLETE EDITION $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 PURE FARMING 2018 $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 PUYO PUYO CHAMPIONS $6.99 $3.99 $9.99 PUZZLE/USE YOUR BRAIN BUNDLE $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 QUIPLASH $6.99 $3.99 $9.99 RAD $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 RED FACTION GUERRILLA RE-MARS-TERED $17.99 $5.99 $29.99 REEL FISHING: ROAD TRIP ADVENTURE $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 RESIDENT EVIL $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 0 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 4 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 5 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 6 $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD $17.39 $14.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD GOLD EDITION $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 RESIDENT EVIL CODE VERONICA X (PS2) $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 1 & 2 BUNDLE $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 DELUXE EDITION $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 RESIDENT EVIL TRIPLE PACK $41.64 $23.79 $59.49 RESIDENT EVIL: DELUXE ORIGINS BUNDLE $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 REVENANT DOGMA $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 RIDDLED CORPSES EX $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 RIFTSTAR RAIDERS $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION $34.19 $8.99 $59.99 SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 SAMURAI WARRIORS 4-II $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 SCRIBBLENAUTS: SHOWDOWN $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 SEGA GENESIS CLASSICS $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.09 $4.49 $29.99 SNOOKER NATION CHAMPIONSHIP $7.69 $4.39 $10.99 SOLSERAPH $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 SPLODY $7.49 $4.99 $9.99 SPORTS BAR VR $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 SPY CHAMELEON $3.74 $2.49 $4.99 STELLARIS $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 STELLARIS: CONSOLE EDITION – DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 STREET FIGHTER V $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 STREET FIGHTER: 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION $29.99 $19.99 $39.99 STRIDER $8.99 $2.99 $14.99 SUPER BLACKJACK BATTLE II TURBO: THE CARD WARRIORS $4.79 $1.59 $7.99 SUPER BOMBERMAN R $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 SUPER HYPERACTIVE NINJA $5.39 $1.79 $8.99 SUPER TENNIS BLAST $13.49 $11.99 $14.99 SUPER VOLLEY BLAST $7.49 $4.99 $9.99 SUPERHOT $17.49 $9.99 $24.99 SURF WORLD SERIES $9.74 $4.49 $14.99 SURVIVING MARS $20.09 $10.19 $29.99 SURVIVING MARS – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $26.79 $13.59 $39.99 SURVIVING MARS – FIRST COLONY EDITION $45.49 $25.99 $64.99 SWORD ART ONLINE RE: HOLLOW FRAGMENT $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: DRUM SESSION! $32.49 $14.99 $49.99 THE BARD’S TALE IV: DIRECTOR’S CUT $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 THE COUNCIL $4.89 $2.79 $6.99 THE DISNEY AFTERNOON COLLECTION $12.39 $4.99 $19.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK $17.49 $9.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $17.49 $9.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $19.99 $14.99 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 4 $18.74 $12.49 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 5 $23.99 $17.99 $29.99 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV $27.99 $15.99 $39.99 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV: 4 CHARACTER BUNDLE PACK $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV: 4 CHARACTER BUNDLE PACK2 $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 THE LEGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME $32.49 $14.99 $49.99 THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR – DELUXE $16.24 $7.49 $24.99 THE PATH OF MOTUS $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 THE PATH OF MOTUS DELUXE EDITION $12.59 $7.19 $17.99 THE SINKING CITY $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 THE SINKING CITY – NECRONOMICON EDITION $52.49 $29.99 $74.99 THE SUN AND MOON $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 THE SURGE 2 $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 THE WITCH AND THE HUNDRED KNIGHT 2 $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 THE WITCH AND THE HUNDRED KNIGHT WICKED BUNDLE $48.99 $27.99 $69.99 THE WITCH AND THE HUNDRED KNIGHT: REVIVAL EDITION $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 THIEF $11.39 $2.99 $19.99 THIEF – BOOSTER PACK: BUNDLE $1.61 $0.73 $2.49 THREE FOURTHS HOME: EXTENDED EDITION $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.99 $5.99 $29.99 TONY HAWK PRO SKATER 5 $38.99 $17.99 $59.99 TORCHLIGHT II $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 TORN $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 TOUHOU KOBUTO V: BURST BATTLE $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 TOUKIDEN 2 $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 TOUR DE FRANCE SEASON 2019 $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD 2020 $25.49 $20.99 $29.99 TROPICO 6 $50.99 $41.99 $59.99 TROPICO 6 EL PREZ $55.24 $45.49 $64.99 ULTRA STREET FIGHTER IV $18.74 $12.49 $24.99 UMBRELLA CORPS $12.39 $4.99 $19.99 UMBRELLA CORPS DELUXE EDITION $15.49 $6.24 $24.99 VALENTINO ROSSI THE GAME $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 VERTICAL DROP HEROES HD $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 VRFC VIRTUAL REALITY FOOTBALL CLUB $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 WARHAMMER CHAOSBANE DELUXE EDITION $45.49 $25.99 $64.99 WARHAMMER CHAOSBANE MAGNUS EDITION $54.39 $28.79 $79.99 WARHAMMER: CHAOSBANE $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 WARRIORS OROCHI 4 $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 WARRIORS OROCHI 4 DELUXE EDITION $67.49 $44.99 $89.99 WILD GUNS: RELOADED $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 WRC 8 DELUXE EDITION FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP $44.99 $29.99 $59.99 WRC 8 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP $37.49 $24.99 $49.99 WRECKFEST $35.99 $31.99 $39.99 WRECKFEST DELUXE EDITION $53.99 $47.99 $59.99 WRECKFEST: DRIVE HARD. DIE LAST. SEASON PASS $20.69 $18.39 $22.99 XENON VALKYRIE + $5.99 $1.99 $9.99 YOMAWARI: MIDNIGHT SHADOWS $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 ACCIDENTS WILL HAPPEN – DANGEROUS DRIVING CRASH MODE BUNDLE $30.39 $22.79 $37.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT SEASON PASS $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 – REVOLUTION EDITION $24.79 $9.99 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD 1: BATTLEFIELD 1 PREMIUM PASS $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 $12.39 $4.79 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 PREMIUM EDITION (PS4) $24.79 $9.59 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE $12.39 $4.79 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE DELUXE EDITION (PS4) $15.49 $5.99 $24.99 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE ULTIMATE EDITION (PS4) $24.79 $9.59 $39.99 BLACK DESERT – 1000 PEARLS $9.49 $8.99 $9.99 BLACK DESERT – 10000 PEARLS $94.99 $89.99 $99.99 BLACK DESERT – 2000 PEARLS $18.99 $17.99 $19.99 BLACK DESERT – 3000 PEARLS $28.49 $26.99 $29.99 BLACK DESERT – 6000 PEARLS $56.99 $53.99 $59.99 BURNOUT PARADISE HD $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS – DEVASTATION $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS – SEASON PASS $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – DLC1 SABOTAGE $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – DLC2 CONTINUUM $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – DLC4 RETRIBUTION $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – MAP PACK 3 $10.49 $5.99 $14.99 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS $34.99 $19.99 $49.99 CARROS 3: CORRENDO PARA VENCER $20.14 $9.29 $30.99 CONAN EXILES – JEWEL OF THE WEST PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 CONAN EXILES – YEAR 2 SEASON PASS $25.49 $20.99 $29.99 CONAN EXILES: BLOOD AND SAND PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 CONAN EXILES: SEEKERS OF THE DAWN PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 CONAN EXILES: THE IMPERIAL EAST PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 CONAN EXILES: TREASURES OF TURAN PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 CONTROL SEASON PASS $21.24 $17.49 $24.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – A CRIMINAL PAST $7.19 $2.39 $11.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS $8.99 $2.99 $14.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SYSTEM RIFT $7.19 $2.39 $11.99 DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 EURO FISHING: LILIES $7.14 $3.29 $10.99 EURO FISHING: THE MOAT $7.14 $3.29 $10.99 EURO FISHING: WALDSEE $7.14 $3.29 $10.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 – ANDERSON GROUP EQUIPMENT PACK $8.49 $6.99 $9.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 19 – SEASON PASS $42.49 $34.99 $49.99 FE $12.39 $4.79 $19.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: LAKE WILLIAMS $8.24 $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – GIANT CARP PACK $12.74 $10.49 $14.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – GIGANTICA ROAD LAKE $8.79 $6.59 $10.99 GRAVEL SEASON PASS $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 HARVEST MOON: LIGHT OF HOPE SE SEASON PASS $7.49 $4.99 $9.99 JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: EYES OF HEAVEN BUNDLE $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – CAPSTONE BLOODHOUND RPG $1.61 $0.73 $2.49 JUST CAUSE 3 – COMBAT BUGGY $1.29 $0.59 $1.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – FINAL ARGUMENT SNIPER RIFLE $1.61 $0.73 $2.49 JUST CAUSE 3 – MINI-GUN RACING BOAT $1.29 $0.59 $1.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – RICO WEAPON CUSTOMIZATION CHALLENGE $1.61 $0.73 $2.49 JUST CAUSE 3 – ROCKET LAUNCHER SPORTS CAR $1.29 $0.59 $1.99 JUST CAUSE 3: AIR LAND & SEA EXPANSION PASS $9.29 $3.74 $14.99 JUST CAUSE 3: BAVARIUM SEA HEIST $3.89 $1.79 $5.99 JUST CAUSE 3: MECH LAND ASSAULT $7.79 $3.59 $11.99 JUST CAUSE 3: REAPER MISSILE MECH $3.24 $1.49 $4.99 JUST CAUSE 3: SKY FORTRESS $7.79 $3.59 $11.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – A WOMAN’S LOT $8.99 $5.99 $11.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – AMOROUS ADVENTURES $4.49 $2.99 $5.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – BAND OF BASTARDS $5.24 $3.49 $6.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – FROM THE ASHES $4.49 $2.99 $5.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – TREASURES OF THE PAST $2.99 $1.99 $3.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS SEASON PASS $5.69 $1.49 $9.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 2 $2.99 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 3 $2.99 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 4 $2.99 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE EPISODE 5 $2.99 $0.99 $4.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $4.99 $24.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE UPGRADE $6.49 $2.99 $9.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM EPISODES 2 & 3 BUNDLE $8.99 $5.99 $11.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION (DELUXE ED) $23.99 $7.99 $39.99 MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 NEED FOR SPEED $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 NEED FOR SPEED [CA] $10.06 $4.63 $15.49 NEED FOR SPEED DELUXE EDITION $16.24 $7.49 $24.99 PEGGLE 2 $8.99 $5.99 $11.99 PEGGLE 2 MAGICAL MASTERS EDITION $8.99 $2.99 $14.99 PURE FARMING 2018: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $25.99 $11.99 $39.99 SEA OF SOLITUDE $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 SÉBASTIEN LOEB RALLY EVO $12.99 $5.99 $19.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT HOTH BUNDLE $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II $16.24 $7.49 $24.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION $13.99 $7.99 $19.99 THE BIOWARE BUNDLE $37.19 $14.39 $59.99 THE COUNCIL – EPISODE 2: HIDE AND SEEK $4.89 $2.79 $6.99 THE COUNCIL EPISODE 3 RIPPLES $4.89 $2.79 $6.99 THE COUNCIL: EPISODE 4 $4.89 $2.79 $6.99 THE COUNCIL: EPISODE 5 $4.89 $2.79 $6.99 THE SINKING CITY – WORSHIPPERS OF THE NECRONOMICON $11.99 $8.99 $14.99 THIEF – BOOSTER PACK: GHOST $0.65 $0.32 $0.99 THIEF – BOOSTER PACK: OPPORTUNIST $0.74 $0.49 $0.99 THIEF – BOOSTER PACK: PREDATOR $0.74 $0.49 $0.99 THIEF – THE BANK HEIST $2.84 $0.74 $4.99 THIEF – THE FORSAKEN – CHALLENGE MAP $2.84 $0.74 $4.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: BR CLASS 33 $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: BR CLASS 52 $16.99 $13.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: DB BR 155 $15.99 $11.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: MAIN SPESSART BAHN $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: NORTHERN TRANSPENNINE $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: PENINSULA CORRIDOR: SAN FRANCISCO – SAN JOSE $25.49 $20.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: RUHR-SIEG NORD $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: WEST SOMERSET RAILWAY $18.74 $12.49 $24.99 UFC 3 CHAMPION EDITION [POST LAUNCH] $19.49 $8.99 $29.99 ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $17.49 $9.99 $24.99 UNRAVEL TWO $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 UNRAVEL YARNY BUNDLE $20.99 $11.99 $29.99 WARRIORS OROCHI 4: SEASON PASS $22.49 $14.99 $29.99 ZONE OF THE ENDERS: THE 2ND RUNNER – M∀RS $20.99 $11.99 $29.99

[Source: PlayStation Blog]