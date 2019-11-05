Not every publisher has shown their hand when it comes to plans for next-generation consoles. Now Square Enix counts as one of a few which is willing to at least tease what the future holds. According to the company’s Japanese recruitment website, there’s a new action IP in development, aimed at next-generation hardware. Apparently, it’s the publisher’s First Development Division leading the charge on production.

On the topic of the “Unpublished Title,” the aforementioned website notes that an “international team of creators” is currently hard at work. The team aims to produce a “next-generation action game experience,” which will serve as a step forward when compared to the present framework of action-based experienced. There currently exists no further details on what the project could possibly entail.

For a little over a decade, the Square Enix First Development Division has been responsible for a number of prominent projects. These include Kingdom Hearts III, Final Fantasy VII Remake, SaGa: Scarlet Grace, the remaster of Romancing SaGa 3, and Romancing SaGa Re:Universe.

A select number of other publishers have also teased next-gen projects. For example, Techland has already confirmed Dying Light 2 will have a cross-generation release. However, it remains unclear as to how long fans will have to wait for the sequel to appear on new consoles once it launches. In addition, Ubisoft recently announced plans to release the likes of Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine on next-gen platforms. Such news came in the wake of all three getting pushed out of their early 2020 launch window.

